7XMOM: I’m really on a horse ranch in Canada eating lemon pie

I know everyone thinks I am in front of my computer at home in Danville typing up a column every week, trying to spread some sunshine without being too opinionated.

Well, that might be where my body and computer are, but in reality my mind and spirit are running a horse ranch up in Canada. I have become addicted to a show on Netflix called “Heartland.” It’s so good. The main character is a girl, Amy, who can do amazing things with horses. If you have a horse with a problem, take that horse to her and within 41 minutes, she will have the problem solved.

Apparently there are a lot of horses with problems up in Alberta, Canada, where she really doesn’t live, but it would be a cool place to live if she did. In my mind I live there at the foot of beautiful mountains and lush valleys in a house that looks like a cabin but is big enough to welcome a huge family that is always happy by the end of the show.

It looks mighty cold sometimes, however, so I just snuggle under my afghan and pretend I’m the grandma by the fire and everyone else is taking care of the horses.

The show is family-oriented and so clean that my daughter let my granddaughter watch it. That alone is amazing in this age of sludge that passes for entertainment.