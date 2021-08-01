7XMOM: I’m really on a horse ranch in Canada eating lemon pie

I know everyone thinks I am in front of my computer at home in Danville typing up a column every week, trying to spread some sunshine without being too opinionated.
Well, that might be where my body and computer are, but in reality my mind and spirit are running a horse ranch up in Canada. I have become addicted to a show on Netflix called “Heartland.” It’s so good. The main character is a girl, Amy, who can do amazing things with horses. If you have a horse with a problem, take that horse to her and within 41 minutes, she will have the problem solved.
Apparently there are a lot of horses with problems up in Alberta, Canada, where she really doesn’t live, but it would be a cool place to live if she did. In my mind I live there at the foot of beautiful mountains and lush valleys in a house that looks like a cabin but is big enough to welcome a huge family that is always happy by the end of the show.
It looks mighty cold sometimes, however, so I just snuggle under my afghan and pretend I’m the grandma by the fire and everyone else is taking care of the horses.
The show is family-oriented and so clean that my daughter let my granddaughter watch it. That alone is amazing in this age of sludge that passes for entertainment.
Amy has a boyfriend slash fiancé who is cute enough to be a grandson of mine. I really think she is a little demanding and pouty at times, but he adores her anyway. I hope when they get married, at the end of the season I’m on, or so I’ve heard, she will realize how lucky she is to have him.
I started watching the show several times and gave up when I’d fall asleep and then had to catch up. Finally, this summer I made it through enough shows that I was hooked. I am now starting season eight out of 13 seasons and already dreading the end. Right now I have to get Ty and Amy back together enough to get married. They are going through a bumpy spot, again, Amy’s fault, I believe.
There is also a crochety grandpa, Jack, who just got married and I’m not sure how that will work out. He knows everything. Whatever problem anyone has, he knows the answer to it. He patches marriages up, weathers a financial crisis almost weekly, babysits while running a ranch and can even herd sheep, even though he hates sheep. I want him to be my grandpa and solve all my problems: What is the best way, Jack, to wash my second-story windows? How do I keep the deer away from the hostas? Why is the drink cup holder in my van stuck?
And then there’s Lou, Amy’s sister. She’s a little high-strung, but really is efficient. She runs the “dude ranch” corporate getaway, is a wife and mother, puts a meal on the table every night and miraculously sold a book without even trying. That was total suspension of disbelief.
And then, the first day she went back to work after having a baby, the family has company over and Jack brings out a lemon meringue pie Lou has just made. Really? If I ever did make a lemon meringue pie again, it would take a weekend.
All I need is a horse to make all my dreams come true, I’ve come to realize. But my husband, David, says no. He has prior bad experiences with a horse-loving first wife. He came in second in that race. I have had two personal experiences with a horse — one in which a horse bit me in the stomach and then a brief horse ride that brought out my fear of heights. I needed Amy to help me, Ty to comfort me, Jack to heal my acrophobia and Lou to make me a chocolate cake.
So until I buy a real horse ranch in Canada, I will live here but continue to take my grandchildren up the road to feed carrots to the two horses who live by us.
At least neither of them has bitten me in the stomach.
I must end and go get Ty and Amy back together, plus Lou just took a cherry pie out of the oven. Life at Heartland is complicated, but so good, eh?
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.