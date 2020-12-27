7XMOM: I make perfect fudge; therefore, hire me as your manager

As I write this, I am assuming that the world has celebrated/survived/endured Christmas, counting their blessings of this year and hoping for a happier one next year.
And many women like me have also “managed” Christmas. In fact, if I ever apply for a job as a manager of anything, I will list on my resume my experience as a “Christmas manager.”
I personally managed Christmas presents for nine children, seven in-laws, 30 grandchildren, a husband, a mother, a sister and several friends. Plus, I managed Christmas for my mother, who isn’t able to do it anymore. If you usually get a card from her and didn’t, I apologize. I basically fail at the category of Christmas cards and will not include that on my sparkling resume.
I also decorated the house, wrapped the presents, baked a few dozen cookies, made perfect fudge this year, barely kept the poinsettias at church alive and coordinated the unusually high numbers of packages shipped to my house.
A couple of things I did not manage well, however, as my daughter-in-law, Jill, can attest.
I couldn’t remember which of the packages she sent I was supposed to open. Or is it David who is supposed to open?
Addressing the packages so that the right person opens them is tricky and differs with each child. Two years ago I saw every one of my gifts until I concluded we needed a system.
So Jill decided to address the gift to the person who can open it instead of who it is going to. Sounds simple. Except for people, like me, who have never been able to play Clue successfully.
“It’s not that hard,” she said through several texts and Marco Polos. “If it has your name on it, you can’t open it.”
“But I don’t think that way,” I said, which was obvious. “It’s like if Col. Mustard is in the parlor with a lead pipe, then Mrs. Peacock can’t be in the living room with a dagger.”
She laughed and repeated, “It’s not that hard,” and repeated her instructions, which I just had to check my texts about to remember. And I still don’t know who killed Professor Plum with what in which room or who is supposed to open the present with my name on it.
Then I thought I got smart and after 33 years in our house, which for some unfathomable reason, has the same address as the house next to us, put a sign in our mailbox: Only mail addressed to “Elzey” goes here. No more “Smallwoods” (my former name and my sons’ names) or names of the neighbors whose mailbox is the last one on the row.
The regular mail carriers know, but we can always tell when there is a substitute. I think we’ve even gotten mail for my husband David’s ex-wife’s current husband’s ex-wife and the son-in-law of the neighbor with a different name.
Then one of the kids decided to mail all their packages to our house addressed to their name of “Smallwood.” The regular substitute mail carrier drove all the way down our gravel road to humbly offer some packages and say, “Are you sure you don’t want mail addressed to Smallwoods?”
I ripped the sign out of the mailbox until after Christmas. Or maybe the millennium.
Finally, I managed six last trips to Walmart. On my almost last trip, I told the self-checkout problem solver that I would see her after Christmas. That this was my fifth LAST trip to Walmart. But then after I did my grocery pickup, I remembered I hadn’t bought the bright red besequined hoodie with the matching bright red besequined mask. I’m a sucker for red and shiny.
So I ran back in for my sixth last trip and grabbed it. And this time I didn’t over-explain to the Salvation Army bell ringer how I had just donated money at Sam’s Club.
In conclusion, if anyone reading this is evaluating my resume as a manager of anything, please forget that I do not know how to play Clue, my mail stays confused and I am likely to show up around Christmas in bright red, shiny clothes.
The fudge alone I will bring to the break room will be worth hiring me.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.