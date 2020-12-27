7XMOM: I make perfect fudge; therefore, hire me as your manager

So Jill decided to address the gift to the person who can open it instead of who it is going to. Sounds simple. Except for people, like me, who have never been able to play Clue successfully.

“It’s not that hard,” she said through several texts and Marco Polos. “If it has your name on it, you can’t open it.”

“But I don’t think that way,” I said, which was obvious. “It’s like if Col. Mustard is in the parlor with a lead pipe, then Mrs. Peacock can’t be in the living room with a dagger.”

She laughed and repeated, “It’s not that hard,” and repeated her instructions, which I just had to check my texts about to remember. And I still don’t know who killed Professor Plum with what in which room or who is supposed to open the present with my name on it.

Then I thought I got smart and after 33 years in our house, which for some unfathomable reason, has the same address as the house next to us, put a sign in our mailbox: Only mail addressed to “Elzey” goes here. No more “Smallwoods” (my former name and my sons’ names) or names of the neighbors whose mailbox is the last one on the row.