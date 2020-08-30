7XMOM: I might be the best un-Southern, Southern cook over

As kids and grandkids visited this summer, I have felt the weight on my shoulders of cooking exactly as my kids remember it from their childhood.
I think they think of it as “Southern cooking,” but I came to the South to live when I was already 15 years old, so I think they are misdirected in their memories. I grew up as an Army brat and could as easily cook Hawaiian, German or Kansan.
So I cook and bake to perpetuate the illusion that I could be the food editor of Southern Living magazine. Maybe if I do it well enough, they’ll move back closer.
Some of it is Southern, I guess, even though I have never thrown any fatback into any greens, nor do I like to eat them. I used to fry chicken, but does anyone really do that anymore? One of my daughters actually cut up a real chicken and fried it last year, and I cheered her on, Hardee’s chicken strips in hand.
My youngest son, bless his heart, teases me that I use mayonnaise in everything. I torture him by sending him recipes with mayonnaise, like chocolate mayonnaise cake. I have never made that in my life. (Has anyone? Is it good?)
Then he says I cook with too many carbs, but in the weeks before he comes, he gives me a list of what he wants and it’s heavy in the carbs and biscuit food groups.
He loves biscuits, so we have to make several stops throughout town in his never-ending comparison testing of the best biscuits in town.
His sister rode with him to their grandmother’s one day this summer and she noted, “We went to get a biscuit and I thought he’d get one, but he came out with eight.”
Sounds right.
He usually wants tuna and macaroni salad, too, which I only make when he is in town because it has a bazillion calories. He remembers that we ate it a lot while he was growing up, always serving it with potato chips. It was cheap, so we probably did.
(Solid albacore tuna, macaroni, pickle relish, grated carrots and Kraft mayonnaise, if you need to know. Serve with chips and cantaloupe. Then go to the gym.)
His daughter wants a meal with my mother’s macaroni and cheese, which has never had a recipe, and mashed potatoes. Sometimes the mac and cheese is too runny, sometimes too dry and sometimes it is perfection. I just haven’t figured out the right recipe for perfection yet.
And I never serve mac and cheese and potatoes together, but they think I do.
My son also ordered a perfect roast with lots of gravy that isn’t too thick or too thin. I think this time I achieved it pretty much using my grandmother’s recipe, so I guess it was Southern roast beef.
I do make a good chocolate pound cake, which I also learned to do from my grandmother. I’ll have to face her in the after-life and tell her that I found out it works better with only five eggs, not six. But every Southern woman needs to know how to bake a good pound cake with a gooey outer rim and crusty top. That alone qualifies me as a Southern cook.
My non-Southern kids-in-law are horrified by the very idea of corn pudding, but the grandkids like it. It’s corn, it’s sweet as can be with all the sugar and it’s nutritious with the eggs and milk. It might be the perfect food.
I am also apparently famous for my chicken potpie, according to two granddaughters, even though I never make chicken potpie unless they are here. In fact, last summer when they visited, I labored all afternoon on one and the biscuits on top were soggy.
They remembered, bless their hearts.
“Make your chicken potpie, but not like last summer’s,” one of them said.
“But I don’t make chicken potpie,” I said.
“Yes, you do,” they said.
So apparently I do. This time I used a premade pie crust and they loved it just as much as they’ve always loved the ones I don’t make.
I really think the memories of my Southern cooking merge with trips to Bojangles, but I’ll take it.
As long as they remember things in a way that I turn out a hero in the kitchen is fine with me.
Let me end with the blessing on the food my 5-year-old grandson gave over a picnic dinner the other night. We met his family over the North Carolina state line in a deserted park and his family forgot to bring the bag of food. It was fine. His dad went to Bojangles and got us dinner.
This will become an awesome memory of my good cooking in the years to come.
That cute little guy folded his arms and said, “I love this food. I love Grandma. The end.”
Works for me.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
