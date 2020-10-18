7XMOM: I will not become the crazy spider-saving lady

And there I was, asking the pest control man to not kill the spider that wove its web across my kitchen window about three weeks ago. He was the pest control man to whom we pay $36 a month to kill critters such as spiders, whose very purpose is to kill my bugs.
“I want to see what happens to it,” I said.
He explained about egg sacs and the hundreds of spiders that she will birth — apparently the web-weaving spiders are all female.
I almost caved and chose annihilation, but he assured me I can get a bucket of water, put detergent in it and soak the egg sacs to eliminate the spider eggs. We’ll see.
This was a new role for me. Usually I’m yelling for David to come take care of the huge spiders that find their ways into our house, which is surrounded on all sides by woods. Spiders grow really big in woods.
One morning I found a huge spider stretched across our kitchen drain. How did that get into the house? Or had it been lurking behind the refrigerator since it was a baby spider and growing in immensity until that day it decided to visit the sink and scare the bejeebers out of me?
“Watch it and don’t let it go anywhere while I get the vacuum,” David said, leaving me alone in the kitchen with it.
I know spiders can hear because they react to my screaming.
So I hate spiders. But I had watched this orb weaver since she had built her intricate web safely on the other side of my kitchen window. At least one does it every year, but usually I tear it down.
This year I wanted to watch and see the rest of the story.
She built a pretty pitiful web, though, and then half of it got destroyed in a wind. She didn’t rebuild it; she just hung out under the roof. I can see her when I lean over my sink.
“How will you ever catch anything to eat and survive?” I asked her. I didn’t tell her I usually save whatever is caught in the web.
Moths get caught between our screen and glass all the time, and I save them. I actually found myself talking to a moth yesterday and trying to save it as it was crawling on its back to get away from me. I did not know they could do that.
“That spider’s going to get you,” I said to it.
Then to the spider I said, “You stupid spider. Here is dinner right here and you are ignoring it.”
The moth wound up flying away, and the spider stayed hunched under the roof.
“And your web is pretty pitiful,” I remarked. I’m not really a bully, but my magnanimous attitude toward this spider was stretching the limits of my compassion. And the philosophical realm of balancing competing needs of insects gets too murky to resolve.
One night she worked on repairing it a little, so maybe I’m a good spider motivational speaker.
She caught a few little bugs and ate them.
Then another spider appeared in between our screen, and I went out on the deck and opened the screen just a little late at night so it could escape.
It didn’t. In fact, it invited two other spiders. So it was a spider convention, and there I was in the kitchen in front of my sink looking at four different spiders within arm’s length of me. Not my happy place.
I went out in my socked feet onto a wet deck, trying to avoid planting my face in the orb weaver’s web, and tried to persuade them to move out by brushing them with my good quality watercolor brush.
How did I get to this point in my life? I saved one, accidentally killed one and decided to leave the one stuck in the runner to choose its own fate.
The orb weaver watched from under the roof. I could almost hear her say, “Of all the houses on this road, why did I pick the one with the crazy lady?” (She probably was echoing the pest control man’s thoughts.)
Well, stay tuned. I’m going to see this through to the end. But I will not nurture spider egg sacks.
I’m holding out for Nov. 9. There’s a 90 percent chance we’ll have frost by that time. I don’t know where all the bugs go then, and I don’t care. Just get out of my kitchen window. This project must end.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
