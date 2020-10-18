7XMOM: I will not become the crazy spider-saving lady

One night she worked on repairing it a little, so maybe I’m a good spider motivational speaker.

She caught a few little bugs and ate them.

Then another spider appeared in between our screen, and I went out on the deck and opened the screen just a little late at night so it could escape.

It didn’t. In fact, it invited two other spiders. So it was a spider convention, and there I was in the kitchen in front of my sink looking at four different spiders within arm’s length of me. Not my happy place.

I went out in my socked feet onto a wet deck, trying to avoid planting my face in the orb weaver’s web, and tried to persuade them to move out by brushing them with my good quality watercolor brush.

How did I get to this point in my life? I saved one, accidentally killed one and decided to leave the one stuck in the runner to choose its own fate.

The orb weaver watched from under the roof. I could almost hear her say, “Of all the houses on this road, why did I pick the one with the crazy lady?” (She probably was echoing the pest control man’s thoughts.)

Well, stay tuned. I’m going to see this through to the end. But I will not nurture spider egg sacks.

I’m holding out for Nov. 9. There’s a 90 percent chance we’ll have frost by that time. I don’t know where all the bugs go then, and I don’t care. Just get out of my kitchen window. This project must end.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.