7XMOM: If evolution is a thing, why aren't there extra arms for moms?

I’m not a biologist or anthropologist, or any kind of “ist.” I’m just a mom and grandma who believes she has disproven evolution, although life would be easier if it were true.
Years ago, I took my daughter Dawn, who has cerebral palsy, to a place for therapy where the proponents taught that biological and anatomical structures came about as they were needed to adapt to an environment.
For example, when frogs needed to emerge from the slime pits eons ago, they developed the arms, legs and lungs needed to survive on land. Then there were people and wheels and atoms were split and we all had to wear masks and socially distance. This is the brief version of the history of mankind.
Please, no emails from biologists. I admit I know very little about this, but come with me on this journey.
So the reason I don’t believe this evolutionary theory is because if it were true, mothers would have needed, then developed, at least one set of extra arms to help them accomplish everything they do in a day. They might have even split into two mothers.
I used to wish I would develop extra arms, more patience and loads of energy as a mother, but I’m finding grandmotherhood would find those items useful too. And at one point I thought when the kids left home, life would be easier. I think that’s a myth foisted upon young mothers to give them hope.
Take for example, last Wednesday when I was needed at the same time by several people in person and virtually. The whole virtual realm adds a new dimension of need for extra arms.
I was just sitting at my computer doing some writing. The washing machine was probably going, and I had run down to the pool to make sure everything was OK for some friends to swim.
Then I got a phone call from my granddaughter needing advice on which book to read from her senior reading list. I checked the list and found I have only read five out of 22 of them, so I immediately felt like I should turn in my English degrees.
My decision to take a journalism class instead of 18th-century literature class continues to haunt me almost 30 years later. But I put on my English teacher hat to help her pick the easiest one to understand and one with a movie she could watch after — I emphasized “after” — she read the book.
But wait. A daughter-in-law, who works as an immigration attorney, needed grammar help with something legal, and I immediately put on my grammarian hat to help her understand the difference between the articles “the” and “a” and the function of a noun adjunct. (Noun adjuncts rarely get the respect they deserve.)
But wait. While I am in the middle of these riveting and vital discussions on important matters of the universe, my husband, David, walks in all sweaty and covered in grass.
He asked me if I could come help him repair the lawn mower.
Wow! Now I was a lawn mower mechanic. I didn’t really have a hat for that, and David’s was too sweaty to borrow. But I answered the call and went outside where I was instructed on how to push against the mower deck so David could do something to a cable.
Then back to my column, the book list and the tricky grammar problem that was a vital part of a legal case.
Throughout the day, I cleaned, ran to a store, crocheted, video chatted the forehead of my 3-year-old grandson, cooked dinner, interviewed some fishermen and did all the many other things required.
At any point, an extra set of arms would have been useful. Perhaps even an extra brain that has evolved along with the oft-frustrating technology demands made on a senior citizen.
But I got nothing. Therefore, evolution is wrong. You don’t grow what you need to take care of everyone. I got two arms coming into this world, and, hopefully, I’ll go out of this world with them.
But I haven’t gotten arrested yet for misunderstanding a noun adjunct, my granddaughter has book in hand and the lawn mower is fixed.
I heard recently from a leader in my church that a woman wears many hats, but she doesn’t need to wear all of them at once.
But sometimes she does.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!