7XMOM: If music reflects life, we are in deep trouble

I’m beginning to think my choice of music has begun to mirror my life. Here are two cases in point. If it happens the third time, I will be a believer.

The first time happened when David and I almost accidentally left to drive to Richmond last week.

We were scheduled to go to see my daughter, Dawn, for a through-the-window visit at the care facility where she lives in Richmond. The plan was to stop and pick up my mother — Dawn’s favorite person — at 7:15 in the morning. It takes about six minutes to get to my mother’s home.

I went out to our van about 6:50 to put some things in the car. I try to always pack a car in anticipation of running off the road into a ditch and being stuck there for days until someone finds me. I have picked out places this is possible on the more than 800 trips I have driven back and forth to Richmond in the past 22 years.

I also started the car to warm it up and was clearing out the back for the wheelchair we take for Mother. I still needed a trip back inside for my phone and other items.

But then David came out of the house and asked me if I was ready.

I said, “Yes,” for some reason, even though I am usually the last to leave since I am always and forever looking for my phone.