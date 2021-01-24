7XMOM: If music reflects life, we are in deep trouble

I’m beginning to think my choice of music has begun to mirror my life. Here are two cases in point. If it happens the third time, I will be a believer.
The first time happened when David and I almost accidentally left to drive to Richmond last week.
We were scheduled to go to see my daughter, Dawn, for a through-the-window visit at the care facility where she lives in Richmond. The plan was to stop and pick up my mother — Dawn’s favorite person — at 7:15 in the morning. It takes about six minutes to get to my mother’s home.
I went out to our van about 6:50 to put some things in the car. I try to always pack a car in anticipation of running off the road into a ditch and being stuck there for days until someone finds me. I have picked out places this is possible on the more than 800 trips I have driven back and forth to Richmond in the past 22 years.
I also started the car to warm it up and was clearing out the back for the wheelchair we take for Mother. I still needed a trip back inside for my phone and other items.
But then David came out of the house and asked me if I was ready.
I said, “Yes,” for some reason, even though I am usually the last to leave since I am always and forever looking for my phone.
I was distracted, thinking about buying a new car since ours doesn’t handle high-speed driving for long periods of time on a highway. It has something to do with a “limp mode” and the vehicle stabilization.
He came and got in the driver’s seat and I jumped in the front passenger seat. We backed out and headed up our gravel road.
“Wait,” I said. “I wasn’t ready to leave. But can we buy a new car?”
David stopped the car and said, “Sure, we can buy a car but not right now. And I wasn’t ready to leave either. I forgot to lock the door.”
“Then why are we leaving?” I asked. Neither of us knew the answer to that question, but we backed up and I jumped out. (I’m not really “jumping” per se, but it sounds younger than “I hauled myself out.”)
I realized I needed to find my phone and that I had forgotten to bring my liquid bandage for the wounds on my hands from maintaining a wood stove in dry, winter weather. Never get stuck in a ditch without liquid bandage, I always say.
I gathered my stuff, lowered the thermostat, locked the door and jumped back in.
“Are we ready now?” David said. We did a quick inventory and decided we were.
“Do you hear the song that’s playing?” I asked him, wondering if we should even attempt a trip to Richmond after our dubious start.
It was “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. That was us, even though we didn’t really mean to leave.
Now the second time a song reflected our lives could have not turned out well. But it did.
I was walking around the yard listening to music when David asked if I would come watch while he cut a tree down. This particular tree had about three more leaning on it about 10 feet up in the air. It’s been a mess since a storm, and we’ve wondered how it would all end, which was apparently that day.
“What am I supposed to do?” I said.
“I just don’t want to be out here alone if something goes wrong,” he said.
I figured if I recorded his death, I wouldn’t get criminally charged with it, so I followed him across the field into the woods.
As I walked into an uncertain future I realized if the music I was hearing was a foreshadowing, then we were in trouble.
“David, do you know what song is playing?” I asked. “It’s Andrea Boccelli’s ‘Fall on Me.’ Do you think we should do this?”
Well, we survived despite the song. The video proves it and shows David and a chainsaw doing a fancy little dance in between two falling trees.
I calmly sigh at the end and say, “OK.”
And we’ll be OK, I guess, as long as “Nearer My God to Thee” isn’t playing if we finally get on a cruise some day again.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.