7XMOM: In the future, horses won’t smell and triplets won’t steal your food

I just had a little life experience that proves the point of my column today. I went to get a new toothbrush and toothpaste from the bottom of the linen closet. As I knelt down to reach it, my bum knee hurt.
Then there was only one toothbrush left in the package, which was stuck behind the plastic and had to be yanked out. The toothpaste box wouldn’t open as it was designed to do and I had to rip the cardboard. Upon finishing, I shut the door before getting up and hit the same bum knee.
However, if my youngest son is correct, I will later remember this as simply getting a new toothbrush today.
He is just old enough — mid-30s — that he is realizing life is just plain hard. I think it started to happen after triplets were born to their family three years ago.
He, who prefers always to remain nameless, was visiting me a couple of weeks ago with his two older daughters and one of the triplets. The girls and their cousin wanted to walk up the road and feed carrots to the neighbor’s horses. The grandkids love to do that when they are visiting. It’s always on the bucket list of Grandma’s house.
We had three carrots, which I snapped in half, and two expensive apples that I cut into sixths so we could pretend we had lots to feed the horses. I’ve done this before.
It was so hot and humid I offered to let them bounce around in the back of the pickup truck to drive the 250 yards up the road. The grandkids are always thrilled with that experience, much like my sister and I used to be when our neighbor, “Uncle” Virgil, would drive us downtown Manhattan, Kansas, to the dime store in the back of his truck. Yikes.
When we got to the horses, the complaining began. The joy ride was over. It was hot and there were flies, little ones and horse flies. It didn’t smell very good and the horses suddenly seemed very big and too enthusiastic at snatching the carrots and apples from their tentative palms. The triplet was terrified and cried.
Luckily, the vegetables didn’t last long and the horses moved on. Only the flies, odor, heat and humidity remained. Maybe 12 minutes had passed.
My son later waxed philosophical about the difference between giving your children things and experiences because — he quoted someone — “things get worse with time and experiences get better.”
I agreed. I told him that when the children retold the horse-feeding experience back home it would be of a wonderful morning by a cute little red barn under the shade of trees, feeding friendly, fragrant horses with their cousins after a bouncingly fun ride in PaPa’s pickup truck.
Such is the soft patina with which memory burnishes our past.
Later he said yes to the kids begging to swim in the dark, reminiscing about how his cousins used to come over when he was a teenager and they would swim forever with just one portable light.
“What I remember is that I went down one night and the cord to the light was hanging down in the pool and I was scared to death and furious,” I said. Sometimes I think my best role in the family, besides cooking and baking, is pulling the curtain back on the way the past really was. It’s brutal, but someone has to do it.
I don’t want to discourage him too much, though, since he has a lot of living still to do and hasn’t had teenagers yet. Maybe one day he’ll remember this time of his life as fun and lively instead of the constant noise and exhausting demands of caring for triplets and two older children.
His daughters might be able to remind him if I’m not around.
As one of them told me about her parents and sister, “We all just eat standing up around the kitchen island so the triplets won’t steal our food.” I’ve been there, I’ve guarded my dinner rolls and I’ve eaten standing up.
But give it a couple of years and the horse-feeding memories won’t smell and standing up to eat dinner against the onslaught will become a really nice family dinner.
Thus we have the strength to seek more memories and face the future. And I’ll keep buying carrots to feed the horses.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
