7XMOM: Is it 5 o’clock stretchy pants time yet?

I’ve always been glad the questions don’t include “Do you eat too many chocolate chips out of the bag in the pantry?” or “Do you lick the beaters of a pound cake, even though you have been warned of the dangers of eating raw eggs?”

I admit I am a little too fond of dark chocolate and dollar Diet Dr. Peppers, although a recent bout of a stomach virus has tempered that a bit. Maybe I can break myself of those habits. I doubt it, but maybe I’ll try. Or not.

I was briefly a binge addict of the show “Heartland,” but finishing all 14 seasons of that finally broke me of that habit. (Best show ever.)

So basically I have no addictions.

Or at least I didn’t until the recent months spent at home with very little social interaction outside our living room.

During that time, I must confess, I have become addicted to my stretchy pants. And I do not think I am alone in this newly acquired appreciation of stretchy pants.

Stretchy pants, in case you haven’t discovered them yet, are pants with an elastic waist band of magic and happiness.

I’ve been worrying about my weight long enough that I realize when I have on loose pants I feel thin and able to eat. When I have on tight pants, I feel fat and like I shouldn’t eat. It’s a belief system left over from a teenage eating disorder.

Stretchy pants are my answer. I’ll blame it on a couple of my sons who discovered stretchy pants while working remotely. They looked professional from the waist up for the Zoom meetings and below that, the stretchier, the better.

I tried it, and it was a very slippery slope. Before I knew it, I was there at the bottom pulling on my stretchy pants.

There are rules, though, for my three pairs of stretchy pants and me. I try to wear “real” clothes until 5 p.m., and then it’s stretchy pants time. I’m wondering how the time changing in a few days will affect that since it’s easier to pull on stretchy pants when it’s dark at 5. We’ll see.

But, hey, I believe Jimmy Buffett when he says it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.

I am a little worried about the hot weather ahead since I’ve always preferred winter’s jeans and long, warm sweaters. Is there even a summer version of stretchy pants? Maybe it’s the wide elastic waist band pedal pushers of my youth? Gosh, I hope not.

The great thing is that there is always something to look forward to in a day if you know you have stretchy-pant time ahead of you. You can get through most anything if there is a reward at the end. Pull those stretchy pants on, and it’s no time before it’s time for “Jeopardy” and a bowl of chocolate ice cream.

I hope I have solved some problems today for people looking for a little enjoyment in life.

Gotta go. It’s almost 5 o’clock. My stretchy pants await.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.