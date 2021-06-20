7XMOM: Is there any meal we can all agree on?

I am going to write this down so I can remember it next week when we have four of our kids and their kids visiting. It’s a struggle.

I have to remember everyone’s preferences in food and make sure every picky little someone has something to eat. And everything has to be without a peanut warning or cross-contamination because one granddaughter has a severe peanut allergy.

What a lifelong trial for that child. There have been some scary incidents, and as she goes away to college, we will pray and worry about her.

So assuming we have no traces of peanuts, we must consider all the other preferences to put a dinner together.

I currently have a son on the Keto diet. I’m not even sure what that involves, but I know he eats a lot of meat and sausage balls. I’m sort of the queen of carbs when it comes to making dinners, so not sure what to do about that.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, my sister is a vegetarian. She likes the family mac and cheese recipe, but that’s not on Keto. I have a recipe for a layered lettuce salad that both she and my son eat, as long as I leave the peas off for the son and the bacon off for the sister.