7XMOM: Is there any meal we can all agree on?

I am going to write this down so I can remember it next week when we have four of our kids and their kids visiting. It’s a struggle.
I have to remember everyone’s preferences in food and make sure every picky little someone has something to eat. And everything has to be without a peanut warning or cross-contamination because one granddaughter has a severe peanut allergy.
What a lifelong trial for that child. There have been some scary incidents, and as she goes away to college, we will pray and worry about her.
So assuming we have no traces of peanuts, we must consider all the other preferences to put a dinner together.
I currently have a son on the Keto diet. I’m not even sure what that involves, but I know he eats a lot of meat and sausage balls. I’m sort of the queen of carbs when it comes to making dinners, so not sure what to do about that.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, my sister is a vegetarian. She likes the family mac and cheese recipe, but that’s not on Keto. I have a recipe for a layered lettuce salad that both she and my son eat, as long as I leave the peas off for the son and the bacon off for the sister.
Oh, and my son-in-law doesn’t like it at all, so he needs an alternate salad. He basically needs an alternate everything. He won’t even eat Oscar Mayer hot dogs, but has to have the Southern red hot dogs. While we were enjoying chicken Alfredo recently, he was eating spaghetti and meatballs. He’s never tasted chicken Alfredo, but won’t eat it.
He also doesn’t like rice, noodles or casseroles. My mother likes noodles, but won’t eat rice. She also doesn’t like any beans, along with a daughter-in-law who doesn’t like them either. There’s goes the possibility of my white chicken chili that won the chili cook-off at church because it’s so yummy.
My other daughter likes the beans okay, but the chili has corn in it and she doesn’t like corn. Who doesn’t like corn? She hasn’t liked it since she was a toddler, and it’s one of the mysteries of the universe to me.
She also doesn’t like pies or anything dessert with fruit in it. My husband’s favorite dessert is apple pie.
I thought we all agreed on my chocolate pound cake until one son told me he was kind of tired of it.
A couple of daughters-in-law want a salad with each meal. My mother hates salads. One son hates cucumbers, and my husband refuses to let a tomato touch his lips.
This isn’t even mentioning the children. One of my grandsons doesn’t like any mac and cheese but Velveeta shells, which his mother considers poison. He only will eat American cheese, even though she swore off “plastic cheese” years ago. She told him if he’d be good while I babysat a couple of weeks ago, she would buy him Velveeta slices. That showed how desperate she was to get out of the house for a few hours.
One grandchild only eats Bisquick pancakes. She likes chocolate chips in them, but two other grandchildren don’t. And I don’t even try to remember which ones like the pancakes cut up and which prefer to dip them whole in the syrup.
And, finally, don’t get me started on chocolate chip cookies. Each person has their own “best” recipe. A couple of people like them flat and crispy (not in my house!) and some like them fat and chewy. Basically, everyone wants them perfect, according to their idea of perfection.
So next week we are having hamburgers with choice of toppings and cheeses. I have bought both sweet and dill pickles for the pickle lovers who draw a line in the sand.
Taco salads can be custom made, with or without beans and tomatoes. I still have last Thanksgiving’s turkey when COVID-19 cancelled my Thanksgiving dinner, so I’m baking that.
One whole family doesn’t like turkey, though, so I’ll have it late enough in the week the red hot dog person will have left and there will be taco stuff left over. And there will be chicken with a decadent cream sauce the Keto eater can scrape off. Who knows what the vegetarian will eat? Certainly not Jello since gelatin is made from horse hooves. (It’s true. Google it.)
I try. I really try. But as long as I remember to have ice cream in the freezer in many different flavors, everyone will go to bed happy with me.
And I don’t think that’s too much to ask.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.