7XMOM: Is there no end to profanity in TV shows?

Well, nothing happened in my life the past week that was either exciting or humorous, so I’ve decided I’ll rant about something that upsets David and me a lot. Hopefully, it upsets a whole lot of people and will upset even more until the whole world is so upset that it will change back to the good old days.

Why, oh why, is the language so bad on TV now? It gets worse every season. As much as I looked forward to new episodes of the few shows David and I watch on network television, I know that the language would have slid even farther down the gutter since the last season. And, shame on me probably, I can put up with a few select words, but I draw the line on others.

I have a few examples. I love the show “Chicago PD,” but its language has gotten worse since I started watching. That’s one of Dick Wolf’s many successful shows he produces, which includes the “Law and Order” and the “Chicago” franchises.

The last week on “Chicago PD” one of the characters has even taken the name of the Lord in vain, twice in the last show.

“What?” I said when I heard it. “When has it been all right to say that on TV?”

Apparently it now is. I tracked Dick Wolf down and discovered the best way to get in touch with him is to send a message on Facebook to him. So I did, telling him that he does not need to take the name of the Lord in vain, nor really write in any profanity, and that most of the people in my life would prefer the show without the profanity.

I hadn’t gotten an answer, but I’m sure he’s working on that right now.

To the credit of the writers of “Chicago PD,” they did start last year’s shows with a kinder, gentler version of the police department. Since the murder of George Floyd, the TV officers are no longer taking the suspects down to the cage in the basement where there are no cameras.

“We can’t do that anymore,” one of the characters explained to the other.

David and I also like the show “Seal Team” and watched it several seasons, even though it seemed to be devolving into a show about the emotions of the male characters. What’s wrong with that picture? Last year it switched over to Paramount Plus, so we watched the first one.

Well, we watched about five minutes of it until the worst of the worst profanity was used twice. We turned it off and haven’t looked back.

Three hundred years ago the writer Alexander Pope must have seen our day, or his day maybe was as amoral as ours in becoming. He said this: “Vice is a monster of so frightful mien [appearance]/As to be hated needs but to be seen;/Yet seen too oft, familiar with her face, /

We first endure, then pity, then embrace.”

That means that from the time of Gomer Pyle’s “Go-o-olly” down to taking the name of the Lord in vain the slide through the years has been gradual. America viewing audiences were first shocked at what the TV producers offered — think of the shock “All in the Family” first elicited from the audience. But that “hate” soon become familiarity and acceptance of it until we excuse it and then embrace it with “That’s the way people talk” or “I can’t do anything about it.”

And that’s just talking about network TV. The subscription channels seem to have no boundaries of decency.

One excuse is that the dialogue is being realistic and true to character because people talk that way. Well, not all of us do, or want to listen to it.

We subscribe to a streaming service called “VidAngel” that, according to their website, allows the user to skip “objectionable content based on user preferences regarding profanity, nudity, sexual situations, and graphic violence.”

That’s one solution, but not a perfect one. Sometimes the show is filtered so much that it’s hard to follow, or you find yourself unconsciously trying to figure out what profane dialogue is being cut.

The best solution would be for the audiences to demand cleaner language and the writers and producers to have some sense of morality.

I have no confidence that things will change, though. David’s and my selection of shows will gradually diminish until we’re forced to watch reruns of “Andy Griffith” and “Bonanza.”

It’s just another sad, sad reality of today’s world about which we remain silent most of the time.