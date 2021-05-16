7XMOM: Is there no way to hide from everyone on Mother’s Day?

“And I don’t have an ATM card with me to withdraw cash,” I said.

“They could track that too,” she said.

“Ooh, you’re right. And all I have is $10 cash,” I said. “I do have Mother’s checkbook. I could pay for a hotel for one night if they would take a check and then in the morning withdraw cash and we could leave.”

But I doubted a hotel would take a check.

“I have a key to the church and we could hang out there until we could get money in the morning,” I said.

Aren’t churches morally obligated to be sanctuaries for runaways?

Jenny didn’t like that though. I didn’t much either. I didn’t have my makeup or the desserts we had made.

“And where would we go?” I said. “Neither of us like to fly, and you don’t really like the beach, do you?”

“You don’t either,” she said. “All that sunblock and hot sun and sand, and you never get in the water.”

“I like to sit and read on the beach,” I said. “And we could eat good seafood. What about the mountains?”

“We just did that,” she said.