7XMOM: Is there no way to hide from everyone on Mother’s Day?

My daughter Jenny and I were enjoying our Mother’s Day, however exhausting it was. We had chosen to have taco salads on paper plates to simplify cleanup and then we made a variety of desserts.
But it was still tiring. So after she and I took my mother home, I stopped at the stop sign near my mother’s home and said, “Do you have your credit card with you, Jenny?”
She immediately paled and said, “Why?” I think she thought it had just gotten stolen or something. Her husband works in corporate security, so every scenario can seem like a hacking job to them.
“Just wondering,” I said. “I have mine, and if you had yours, I thought maybe we could just drive away and disappear for a couple of days.”
She has two teenagers at the moment, so life gets stressful for her at times.
Disappearing would be nothing complicated or lengthy — just a little self-indulgent break. We would have called when they started to post pleas on Facebook. For once, it wouldn’t end with the husband being arrested.
“But where could we go?” she said. “They could track us by our cards.”
That was true. I watch enough cop shows to know that we were probably on a camera at that very moment.
Notice Jenny didn’t begin by saying it was a bad idea.
“And I don’t have an ATM card with me to withdraw cash,” I said.
“They could track that too,” she said.
“Ooh, you’re right. And all I have is $10 cash,” I said. “I do have Mother’s checkbook. I could pay for a hotel for one night if they would take a check and then in the morning withdraw cash and we could leave.”
But I doubted a hotel would take a check.
“I have a key to the church and we could hang out there until we could get money in the morning,” I said.
Aren’t churches morally obligated to be sanctuaries for runaways?
Jenny didn’t like that though. I didn’t much either. I didn’t have my makeup or the desserts we had made.
“And where would we go?” I said. “Neither of us like to fly, and you don’t really like the beach, do you?”
“You don’t either,” she said. “All that sunblock and hot sun and sand, and you never get in the water.”
“I like to sit and read on the beach,” I said. “And we could eat good seafood. What about the mountains?”
“We just did that,” she said.
“OK, I know. We could go to California,” I said. “David would never look for me there because I told him recently I would never step foot in California again.” I apologize to Californians, but I have bad memories that I don’t have enough lifetime left to get over.
“We could just head west and figure it out,” I suggested. North is that whole traffic jam stretching north of Richmond. I swore I’d never drive north of Richmond again either.
“I just want to go on a cruise,” she said.
“Well, that’s not helpful since there aren’t any cruises leaving now,” I said. “I guess we could just go wait in Florida until cruises start again. But it’s so hot and humid there.”
I swore I’d never go to Florida again unless I was headed for a cruise.
West was the only possibility.
Then reality hit. We need a new van because our van doesn’t go above 70 for more than an hour without going into limp mode to tell us that something is wrong with the vehicle stability sensor. Trust me, it’s true. We’ve limped home from a couple of trips before promising we’ll buy a new car before we head out on the open road again.
“We could make it to Greensboro, I guess,” I said. “But make a decision now. I can either turn right and go home or straight and not.”
We went home to the desserts and the families we would miss terribly if we hadn’t turned.
Well, we could probably have lived quite happily for a day or two, or three, but without credit cards to shop, we would be dead in the water.
David was rather shocked when I later told him our dilemma. He didn’t seem to think it was funny.
And I think now he’ll remember that whole California thing and look there first.
(Maybe Wyoming is a better place to hide anyway, but don’t tell.)
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.