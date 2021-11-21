7XMOM: It’s a burden being a stickler for grammar

And have you noticed with all this talk about infrastructure that most of the news people totally ignore the first “r” in “infrastructure” and make it “infastructure.” Then one of the news people I watched just took a trip on a boat to Anartica. No, no, no, she went to AnarCtica.

I know some think it’s silly to care so much about language. I really do look at people’s hearts and try to love them wherever they are in life and grammar.

I’m sure I’ll get at least one email saying I’m shallow and critical and probably complaining about the infRastructure bill, but as I said in the beginning, it’s a tough burden to worry about such things.

It does give me an advantage when asking my kids questions about technology and remote controls. I always add that I’m smart enough to know the difference between a Petrarchan and Elizabethan sonnet and the three uses of a semicolon. So far no one has asked me to explain.

At the very least, I wish young people would punctuate their texts with capital letters, periods and the well-placed commas.

One son said he is always conscious of his punctuation in texts to me. I told him not to worry, but on the inside I was cheering.