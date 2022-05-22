7XMOM: It’s all about the neck in older women

This column is about a very delicate subject. It will probably hit home to women, especially the seniors, and will either open up to eyes of men to what women really suffer or convince them women are a different kind of creature. As if they didn’t know.

I am going to talk about the aging necks of women with my neck journey as an illustration.

I never really thought much about necks until I was about 60. Everyone has always told me I had a long neck, which I considered elegant and Hepburn-ish. I did realize if I ever got my hair cut too short — and I have tragically done that — I could either look like a topiary tree or wear a turtleneck.

But long necks aside, and may God bless the giraffes for their neck problems, there are wrinkles and sagging to worry about.

The first time that problem hit home, I was sitting a Sunday School class and listening as a woman, who was about six years older than I am, taught the lesson. She’s moved now, and I’m sure she doesn’t Google my column every week to see this. Hopefully.

I didn’t hear a word she said though, because I was staring at her neck. It was wrinkly and saggy, sort of split down the middle and sagging on both sides. I gently touched my own, which at that time, was still pretty firm I believed.

“Oh my goodness,” I thought. “Is that what is ahead for me? How many good neck years do I have?”

Well, I have kept close track of my neck in the intervening years, and I am here to testify that I had about two good years left. Then my neck started going south.

Now there are a couple of things you can do about it. You can either ignore it and hope that your sparkling personality diverts people’s attention from your neck or you can hide it with scarves.

Of course, there is plastic surgery I suppose, but I’m not someone who does plastic surgery. I had Botox around my face twice for migraines, but I am also a person who cannot tolerate a forehead that doesn’t move. You don’t think about your forehead moving until it can’t or you are watching Tim Allen in that hilarious restaurant scene in “Christmas with the Kranks.”

Plus, the Botox did nothing for my headaches.

I have often thought someone should invent a clip that clips on the back of your neck and pulls your neck skin around the front tighter. It would be something like a clip for an open bag of chips but not painful. Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank would invest I’m sure.

Scarves also are not a possibility for me because I have a fear of being strangled. Apparently, when I was young I had the German measles and had such a high fever that I was hallucinating and thought I was being strangled. I have been left through the years with a fear of tight things around my neck. I would have to ask the Boston Strangler to come up with some other way of doing me in if that possibility ever presents itself.

As I considered my treatment options one day, I got the bright idea to trace the deterioration of my neck flesh back through my Facebook Timehops. Those pop up and show you what you posted on that date one, two, seven, or with me as far as 11 years ago. I usually enjoy them since they are mostly flashbacks of time with grandchildren.

But when one looks only at her neck, it is a wake-up call with no way to turn off the alarm. As I mentioned previously, I had about two years left, because my neck apparently started its descent into old age about four years ago on Facebook when I was 64.

And thus we conclude that Paul McCartney knew what he was talking about.

I just looked at the lyrics, though, and there are no answers, only questions.

Or maybe he just didn’t know a word that rhymes with “turtleneck.”

Elzey is a freelance writer with the Register & Bee. She can’t be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.