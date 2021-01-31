7XMOM: It’s all comes around to the banana bread

I like bananas. I really do. I try to keep a bunch on the counter and eat one every morning. But I don’t really like cooked bananas. I make banana muffins and banana bread when the bananas get too ripe, but mostly stick them in the freezer and forget about them until they are beyond usefulness.
Sometimes, however, nothing you do with bananas works out and could land you in trouble.
Take for example my experience with a bunch of bananas last week.
I ordered bananas in my pickup order at a local grocery store, which shall remain unnamed for obvious reasons to be revealed. My pickup orders can be complicated since I buy groceries for my mother too.
I picked up the order and put the bags I thought were my mother’s up in the front seat. I carried on with life.
Later I wanted a banana, but there were no bananas to be found. I looked everywhere, at least I thought I did.
No bananas. The store had apparently messed up. I hesitated to call and complain since the last time I did that the pickup manager called me back, apologized profusely, explained the mix-up was caused by an employee on her first day of work. When the mistake was pointed out, the young girl cried and asked if she was going to be fired.
I in turn apologized profusely and almost took cookies to the young girl. I’m basically a nice person. Keep that in mind.
I quickly got on a chat message and told the kind person in India totally dedicated to my happiness I didn’t get my bananas. It made his day to give me a refund. All was well.
An email assured me that I had received all of the 71 cents I had paid for the forgotten bananas.
I went to take Mother’s groceries to her, and yes, my bananas were in the front seat. I realized I had basically stolen bananas and prayed I hadn’t ruined the day of another new employee.
For 71 cents I had become a thief and a young employee’s worst nightmare.
I honestly went back on the website to undo my refund, but I couldn’t readily find how to send a confessional email and I couldn’t face a chat.
What to do, what to do. I decided I would go to the store, buy the same number of bananas and scan them twice in an act of restitution, a vital element of repentance.
Then I didn’t think about my dishonest bananas until the next day when I wanted one and couldn’t find them. The trauma was going on and on. I finally found them still in the car where I had, again, forgotten them.
In a nasty turn of nature, it had been below freezing during the night and the bananas had frozen. I cut one in half and gnawed on it, but decided a $1,000 dental bill would only add to the pain these bananas had caused me. I stuck them in the freezer.
Then I went back to the store and bought a bunch of bananas. They rung up in self-checkout for 79 cents and I felt good. The store had netted eight cents. I picked them up and rescanned them. They were 80 cents now. My ability to gain weight within two seconds apparently applies to everything I touch.
I almost, almost, called the checkout monitor person over to refund my penny, but decided the madness stopped there. She would have seen I had scanned the bananas twice and my good intentions would unravel.
I got home with my bananas and actually got them into the house. I told David what I had endured for honesty’s sake.
“You do know all that was picked up on security cameras, don’t you?” he said.
“Yes, and they are probably watched and wondering why a crazy woman is paying for things twice,” I said. It’s the chance I had to take.
I reconciled that by believing they would think the bananas hadn’t scanned the first time.
It has a happy ending so far. I have eaten a banana two days in a row.
The bad part is I once again have bananas in my freezer I will have to deal with. And as I stated at the beginning of this sad tale, I don’t really like banana bread.
As with most things in life, the answer will have to be chocolate chips, which when added to banana bread, makes it palatable.
Then perhaps I can put this whole ugly incident behind me and move on.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.