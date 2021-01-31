7XMOM: It’s all comes around to the banana bread

I like bananas. I really do. I try to keep a bunch on the counter and eat one every morning. But I don’t really like cooked bananas. I make banana muffins and banana bread when the bananas get too ripe, but mostly stick them in the freezer and forget about them until they are beyond usefulness.

Sometimes, however, nothing you do with bananas works out and could land you in trouble.

Take for example my experience with a bunch of bananas last week.

I ordered bananas in my pickup order at a local grocery store, which shall remain unnamed for obvious reasons to be revealed. My pickup orders can be complicated since I buy groceries for my mother too.

I picked up the order and put the bags I thought were my mother’s up in the front seat. I carried on with life.

Later I wanted a banana, but there were no bananas to be found. I looked everywhere, at least I thought I did.

No bananas. The store had apparently messed up. I hesitated to call and complain since the last time I did that the pickup manager called me back, apologized profusely, explained the mix-up was caused by an employee on her first day of work. When the mistake was pointed out, the young girl cried and asked if she was going to be fired.