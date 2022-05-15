7XMOM: It’s time to call your sweet grandmother

I got my bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis on journalism, so one would think that I would be good at communicating with people. Maybe even with grandchildren. But I struggle at best.

I have grandchildren in every age bracket from a newborn still in the NICU — he’s doing well, though —and now a 21-year-old out in Utah. It takes a different method of communicating with each of them, and I’m struggling with it all.

Basically, I just want all of them to live around the corner and come and see me a couple of times a week, then go home. I would keep the cookie jar filled, I promise.

But here’s what the reality is.

The older kids prefer texting, so I text them, of course using correct punctuation and grammar. I tried going without apostrophes for a while, but it was too stressful. I’m not a person who can live easily without apostrophes.

I remain, however, a terrible texter. I struggle to decipher texts like “How ru gma? Read the book u got me. Yup. I’m good. I shared a gdoc w u. tx.”

But that’s better than the teenagers who can’t talk to me because it’s four in the afternoon and they are still in their pjs.

I’ve changed everyone’s diapers through the years, so I don’t care if you aren’t dressed up. Just talk to me.

I even offered to pay one granddaughter a dollar for every time we had a texting conversation because she is saving money up for choir camp. That’s a sad road for a grandma to have to travel.

The preschoolers are glad to use Facetime video chat, however, because they can turn us into all sorts of animals, talking cucumbers, demons, and, well, anything. Some of them are too scary for me. I don’t mind playing along for a bit, but after a while I feel crazy talking to a dancing hot dog.

The older, middle school kids tend to do the worst thing of all, which is take the phone up to their bedrooms and away from any parental unit who can hear me say, “Save me! Save! Take the phone back.”

I am a hostage until the kids get tired or the parent misses his or her phone.

My twin grandson and granddaughter video call me every Sunday night. I can pretty much bet that the grandson, Dean, will be hiding under a blanket when the call begins. He’s 9, and it’s been that way since he was about 2.

I’ve figured it out by this time, but I still play along. I just picture him as the CEO of global cooperation when it’s my 90th birthday, and he calls to wish me happy birthday. He’ll be in some huge office on the 78th floor with a city spread out behind him through huge windows. And there he sits in his chair with a blanket over his head. I hope I can still figure it out. He is such a sweetie.

Even the days when my screen freezes when I’m a fire-breathing dragon, it’s better than when I was an Army brat traveling all over the world and didn’t get to talk to my grandparents at all. When we were in Germany and Hawaii, it was three years both times, and in California and Kansas, two years. Long distance was just too expensive.

Basically, I’ll take what I can get. I’ll Google Duo one and Messenger another. I’ll remember I can’t video call the iPhone people, but I can the Android people. I’ll stay up late for Arkansas kids and even later for the Utah kids. Soon I’ll call earlier for the family who is moving to Portugal. Sniff. Sniff. They’d better call me a lot.

If being a pizza face is all I have, I’ll take it.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.