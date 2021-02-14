7XMOM: Just give me a pink car I can share with Kenny Rogers

So I am going to start looking for another vehicle. I’ve never had a new car in my life and don’t imagine I’ll be starting now. And I’m never excited about a high car payment.

When I searched for my present van, I had three requirements: I wanted a CD player, so you know how old my van is. I wanted lights that went off by themselves to save me from calling AAA so often to jump my battery. And I didn’t want power doors since those were the only trouble I ever had with my last van.

I found exactly what I needed, even though it is silver and it looks like a thousand other silver vans in a parking lot.

Now it is time to put together a new list. I’m not even sure cars come with CD players anymore, which is sad since I have a large Kenny Rogers and Mormon Tabernacle Choir collection of CDs. Too bad he died before singing with them. It would have been the perfect CD.

I think something called “Bluetooth” has replaced the CD players. All I know about that is that I always turn it off in my phone settings and when my daughter Mary Susan is using Bluetooth to call me, I always lose her. Apparently it requires a capital letter too because autocorrect keeps correcting my little “b.”

So I might have to learn something new. I’ll put it off as long as possible.