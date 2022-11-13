7XMOM: Just not the house cleaner my mother used to be

I looked at the furniture in the bedroom a couple of days ago and realized there was dust on everything. So I took my fat winter socks off, stuck my hand in one of them and dusted the dresser. I threw the sock in the hamper and left before I got too carried away.

But it started me thinking, “What things did my mother used to do every single day that I only do occasionally?”

One of them on the list is dust every day. My mother dusted every single piece of furniture every single day of my childhood. Granted, we lived in either humble homes or in Army housing, but wherever we were, she dusted every single day.

In fact, I bet I didn’t even know that dust could collect on a piece of furniture until about my third child. That’s when you are suddenly outnumbered in the child-to-parent ratio, and the whole housekeeping routine gets complicated.

I think now I dust the whole house maybe ... well, never. I might get one whole floor on the house done one day and the other floor done the next or before company comes.

The rest of the time dusting is in response to sitting down and seeing the dust on a piece of furniture and feeling guilty that I’m not the house cleaner my mother used to be.

You see, she also used to vacuum the whole house every single day too. It was just something a woman did back then before we got liberated and traded our dust cloths for judge’s gavels and stethoscopes and now have to pump our own gas.

But Mother’s house was vacuumed every day until the 70s when she took a job at the Danville Community College bookstore during registration times. Then my daughter Dawn and I came back home to live while my husband was in basic training for the Army, and I was in charge of Mother’s housecleaning.

She would call me and ask, “Did you vacuum this morning?”

And I would answer a resounding “Yes.” I did actually turn on the vacuum every day and vacuum up the few crumbs I would find in the kitchen and living room. Then I would open the bedroom doors and stick the vacuum in far enough to spruce up some carpet fibers, then pull it out and shut the doors. The bedrooms did not need to be vacuumed every day, and she did not need to know they weren’t.

Also in our family we ate at 5 o’clock sharp. I used to be so embarrassed in high school to have friends over and eat so early. Other families ate at the more elegant hour of 6 o’clock. Eating earlier, though, the kitchen could be cleaned up and everyone sitting in front of the TV to watch Walter Cronkite at 6 o’clock.

“Can’t we just eat a little later sometime?” I asked once.

“I like to get it over with and get the kitchen cleaned up,” Mother said.

I didn’t really at that time think that dinner was something to be dreaded. Later with whining, messy kids I did think that whole process stretched out just a little too long. Live and learn.

But 5 o’clock is still early for supper. If it is 6 o’clock, it can be called “dinner” and sound much better.

My mother also washed every single piece of dirty clothes every single day. My daddy used to say when he came home covered with black dust from Goodyear that she had him stripped down and his clothes in the washer before he could get in the door and off the rug she made him stand on.

She always kind of expected that of me with seven kids, but I think I practiced what is called “learned” and wait until she would come over to help with Dawn and raid my hamper, washer and dryer.

Even now she remembers the clothes she would fold neatly and stack in seven distinct piles, one for each child. I’m glad I gave her those memories.

She used to iron every day, too, usually during “As the World Turns.” I don’t even own an ironing board. If I mistakenly buy something that has to be ironed, I kneel down by a plug and spread the item on the floor.

She even ironed my daddy’s handkerchiefs. I used to make a quarter for each one I ironed for her. I wonder how much money it would take today for me to iron a handkerchief for David?

Lastly, she used to clean the bathroom, including the tub, every single day. Now my bathrooms are clean, but they don’t get cleaned every day unless they need it. Of course, if I cleaned them — tubs too, oh my goodness — they would never need it.

Well, I have gotten inspired with all the memories and I will go dust the upstairs. Or maybe I will tomorrow.