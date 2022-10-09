7XMOM: Just wishing I could plug into that sports brain

Years ago when I wrote a column about this subject, one of my daughters-in-law was a little offended and fussed with me. So I’ll try to be careful this time.

But, except for my daughter-in-law and other women like her, I think that men who like sports have some innate ability to understand the intricacies, remember the statistics and always know what “the game” is better than woman.

My daughter-in-law is pretty good at all that stuff too.

Those men who like sports, however, are able to walk into a room of other like-minded men and say, “Hey, what about that game?”

Immediately every other man there knows exactly what game he is talking about, their stats for the last five years and who on the team just broke a record or a femur.

I don’t know how they do it. I listen in amazement as David talks to my sons about sports. I try to remember one little fact I can insert into the conversation so that they think I am halfway smart with sports. I did love Friday night high school football when my boys played.

If it’s the alma mater of my kids, Brigham Young University, I have a tried-and-true comment I can pull out.

“Yeh, dude, it seems like every time we go see them play out here, they lose. Remember that East Carolina game we went to?” I say, shaking my head.

My big comment I can drop this weekend when I’m with my son is “Did you see where Tom Brady and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers?” Not too impressive, huh? I do know he was quarterback with the Patriots and now he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he retired and then came back.

I just asked David to make sure I was right about that, and then he added words about somebody Gronk, who is a friend of Brady’s, who did something I got all mixed up about and can’t adequately explain. The men and some of the women will know; the others won’t care.

My sons and David are all about the sports all year long. The seasons seem to melt into each other. I think there’s a day of the year David watches hockey as one sport ended the day before and one begins a new season the next day. I don’t know what day that is, though, or I’d make him cookies.

One of my sons told me last night he and one of his brothers and two friends were going to fly to Los Angeles for a guy’s trip.

“What’s ‘the game’ they are going to see?” David asked.

“I don’t know,” I said. “He didn’t say they were going to see ‘the game.’”

“Of course they are,” David replied. “Why else would they go to LA?” (Disneyland, beach, Hollywood, Universal Studios? Duh.)

David knew it wasn’t a Steelers or a WVU game because he has those schedules memorized, beginning back in the 60s.

I then told one of my daughters what her brother was doing.

“Is BYU playing out there?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” I said. “Why do you think they would be?”

“Well, they must be going to see a game,” she said. In her defense, and to prove my point about some women, she was the only cheerleader at her high school who understood football. The crowd would cheer and the other cheerleaders would gather around her for her to explain what happened.

“I don’t know if they’re going to see a game,” I said.

Actually, I was a little surprised that David didn’t know what "the game" in LA was. I see breaking news on sports sometimes and run to him to tell him, and he always already knows. It’s like there is a common brain among sports-minded men. If one of them knows something, all of them do. It includes some women too. Not me, but some. Again, like my daughter-in-law.

As it turns out my son was flying out to LA on his birthday, so I called to wish him a happy birthday.

David was listening as I called.

“So .... do you get to go to a game when you are out there?” I asked nonchalantly and not committing to any particular sport.

“Yeah, the Rams are playing the Cowboys,” he said. He shared he had only seen one NFL game before and it was in Chicago, and it was 8 degrees with the wind blowing.

In my defense, though, they are going to see all the other attractions I listed above.

I wished him a happy birthday and told him I’d loved him for 38 years non-stop and hung up.

David said, “I knew he was going to see a game.”

Of course, he did. I give up. Just like Tom and Gisele.