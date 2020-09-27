7XMOM: Kids say the darnedest things to their mean grandmas

Because we all need a couple of laughs in this pandemic, election year, wildfires, hurricanes and upcoming flu season time, I’m going to share some funny things my grandchildren have said to me and, unfortunately, about me.

I’ve been listening to funny comments from children for many years. Art Linkletter would love them. If you remember who he was and his show “Kids Say the Darnedest Things,” then I imagine you’ve had a lot of funny conversations with children too.

The earliest one I can remember is when my second oldest daughter came home from kindergarten upset because a little boy in her class had called her an ugly name. I asked her what it was and braced myself.

“I can’t tell you,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“It’s OK,” I said. “You can tell me. You won’t get in trouble.”

In tears, she whispered, “He ... he called me ‘pantyhose.’”

We laugh about it now, and I make sure only to use that word in appropriate circumstances.

Now I have a beautiful 6-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, I just visited in Utah who has always really liked me but has no problem being honest with me or about me.