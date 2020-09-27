7XMOM: Kids say the darnedest things to their mean grandmas

Because we all need a couple of laughs in this pandemic, election year, wildfires, hurricanes and upcoming flu season time, I’m going to share some funny things my grandchildren have said to me and, unfortunately, about me.
I’ve been listening to funny comments from children for many years. Art Linkletter would love them. If you remember who he was and his show “Kids Say the Darnedest Things,” then I imagine you’ve had a lot of funny conversations with children too.
The earliest one I can remember is when my second oldest daughter came home from kindergarten upset because a little boy in her class had called her an ugly name. I asked her what it was and braced myself.
“I can’t tell you,” she said with tears in her eyes.
“It’s OK,” I said. “You can tell me. You won’t get in trouble.”
In tears, she whispered, “He ... he called me ‘pantyhose.’”
We laugh about it now, and I make sure only to use that word in appropriate circumstances.
Now I have a beautiful 6-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, I just visited in Utah who has always really liked me but has no problem being honest with me or about me.
Sometimes she’s too honest for her own good, like when I was sitting out on the porch and she opened the door a crack from the inside and said solemnly, “Grandma, do not come in here now.”
You better believe I did. She and a brother were trying to pop one little popcorn kernel in the microwave. We’ll never know if it would have popped or not.
Another time, she asked me to come in and smell something. I can’t remember what it was, so it must not have been a dead skunk.
When she gets up close to my face and squints her eyes, I know a probably uncomfortable question is coming.
My last visit she snuggled up and watched me talk, then asked, “Grandma, why are your teeth so crooked?”
“Because only rich kids got braces when I was growing up,” I said.
She pondered that for a while and must have committed it to memory because she reminded me this past week why my teeth are crooked.
This visit was even more brutal. She cuddled up beside me and gave my face a good once over. I knew I was in trouble.
“Grandma,” she said. “Why do you always wear lipstick?”
I replied lightly, “So I can look pretty.”
She looked surprised and said, “Well, you’re not. But your earrings are nice.”
That’s something, I guess.
Her 4-year-old sister, Emma, was hilarious last week too. I wanted to take her and her little brother to a playground while their siblings were in school. Their mother was out of town but sent me a GPS link to a playground with some shade and by a little lake.
As we got in the car, Emma, who declares every day her “best day ever,” asked me, “How are you going to find it?”
“My phone will tell me where to go,” I replied.
“Well, look for a dead duck,” she said.
I figured there was a back story there but decided to listen to my GPS instead. I turned where it told me to and drove down a street past a nice playground. The GPS wanted me to go farther though — right into a neighborhood with no playground.
I told the kids we’d turn around and find the one we had passed.
“Look for anything that looks like a playground,” I said.
Emma had a better idea.
“Look for anything that looks like a dead duck,” she said.
I did, but found the playground and lake without a dead duck in sight. You take kids out for a morning of play and the dead duck is all they remember.
Later we went to a grocery store and Emma begged for Lunchables.
“We want the ones that are yellow and have a drink,” she said.
She sounded like she had eaten them before, so I let them pick out one each for lunch.
But I was probably scammed because she walked behind me toward the front of the store, swinging her Lunchable and proclaiming loudly, “This is my best day ever. Mommy never lets us gets Lunchables.”
I didn’t put them back. It was an easy lunch.
At least her older sister likes me now and has stopped calling me “the mean grandma.” She was standing on a kid’s head, for heaven’s sakes, when I told her to get off.
I’m just going to call it a win if no grandchild ever calls me “pantyhose.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
