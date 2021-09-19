7XMOM: Living the life as the last child at home

I have written previously about my granddaughter leaving for college across the country and that I had nothing to offer by way of encouragement to my daughter and her husband.
Children leaving for college is painful. I still have nothing to help soothe that pain.
But I did have a lot of advice to give the 14-year-old son, Tyler, still left at home — the last child of three after Cameron and Ashlyne have left. David and I watched over him here and then down in North Carolina while his parents took his sister to Idaho.
I was reminded of being down to one last child, my youngest daughter, Mary Susan. She was home by herself while the rest were off to church missions, college and then transitioning into marriage.
Her first night home alone with us, we three picked up our dinner plates and headed for the living room to watch TV while we ate. I guess she and David thought it would be fun, but I think I couldn’t stand the silence around the big dining room table after so many years of children around it.
We started with all the seasons of “Coach” and went from there. We still laugh about Luther Van Damme singing the “You’re a winner” song when he went to work at a mini-golf course until Coach Fox came to bring him home.
Mary Susan was an obedient, rule-keeping teenager, so we basically let her do what she wanted to. The other kids were appalled and said they weren’t allowed such a life. Of course, they were boys and had totaled three of our cars and tried to set the woods on fire.
Tyler is a good kid too and easy to have around. He’s quiet and shy, and he probably wishes I didn’t talk to him so much.
But I tried to pass on my wisdom and advice to him before he went home.
We had teased him a lot because when his dad was telling him goodbye, Matt said sincerely, “I’m going to miss you, Cameron.”
“I’m not Cameron, Dad. I’m Tyler,” Tyler said patiently. He turned to us and said, “He does that all the time.”
I told Tyler all parents do that, especially with the youngest. Mary Susan’s name usually was “DawnJennyDennisMichaelMarkBradyMarySusan.”
“So, Tyler,” I said on the way to take him home. “You now are the only child at home, and you have all the power. First of all, start with eating dinner in front of the TV. Just pick up your plate and head upstairs to the family room. They’ll follow. They have to. You are the only child they have to bug now. And paper plates are fine. No dishes for them to make you do.
“Eating out is better though. We started going out every Wednesday night to Wendy’s or Taco Bell with Mary Susan on the way to church. Your dad will always opt for a cheeseburger like PaPa does.
“Strike while the iron is hot to get what you want. They are tired and broken people after so many years of parenthood and teenagers.
“Then, stay under the radar. Just be quiet and don’t cause any trouble, and they basically will leave you alone. They’ll forget about you. They’ll forget about your bedtime or how long you’ve been on screens. Your dad has already forgotten your name.
“And if worst come to worst and things aren’t going your way, don’t fail to remind them that you are the last child at home and in four years you will be gone and they’ll only have each other to look at for the rest of their lives.
“They just need to rest until the weddings and grandchildren begin.”
He thought I was funny. One day he will understand.
He will eventually think I am smart and wise. He will totally forget that his grandmother is not cool because her tennis shoes are not Nikes and she has an Android instead of an iPhone.
But I do know his name.
Elzey is a freelance writer. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.