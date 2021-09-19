7XMOM: Living the life as the last child at home

I have written previously about my granddaughter leaving for college across the country and that I had nothing to offer by way of encouragement to my daughter and her husband.

Children leaving for college is painful. I still have nothing to help soothe that pain.

But I did have a lot of advice to give the 14-year-old son, Tyler, still left at home — the last child of three after Cameron and Ashlyne have left. David and I watched over him here and then down in North Carolina while his parents took his sister to Idaho.

I was reminded of being down to one last child, my youngest daughter, Mary Susan. She was home by herself while the rest were off to church missions, college and then transitioning into marriage.

Her first night home alone with us, we three picked up our dinner plates and headed for the living room to watch TV while we ate. I guess she and David thought it would be fun, but I think I couldn’t stand the silence around the big dining room table after so many years of children around it.

We started with all the seasons of “Coach” and went from there. We still laugh about Luther Van Damme singing the “You’re a winner” song when he went to work at a mini-golf course until Coach Fox came to bring him home.