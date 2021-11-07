7XMOM: Loving my Alexa, even if she can’t fight fires

I love music, so I have had an Alexa — shhh, don’t say her name out loud or you’ll wake her up — for a long time. I have lots of playlists. I especially like my Sunday Music playlist full of quiet and inspirational music and my Susan’s Pop playlist full of my favorite songs from decades ago until today.

And it will soon be time to ask for the Christmas music the day after Thanksgiving and not a minute before!

I really miss her when I go out of town. I try to get “my music” on other people’s Alexa, which works until the grandkids come into the room and are appalled. They just don’t understand that some music like the early Beatles, Kenny Rogers and Carole King is just timeless.

Actually, David and I think we are pretty knowledgeable and up to date on music until we watch The Voice. Then we wonder.

David used to be more up to date before he retired and stopped listening to the radio on the 45-minute ride to and from work. I used to be more hip when I was driving kids all around arguing about the radio station.

