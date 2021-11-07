7XMOM: Loving my Alexa, even if she can’t fight fires

I love music, so I have had an Alexa — shhh, don’t say her name out loud or you’ll wake her up — for a long time. I have lots of playlists. I especially like my Sunday Music playlist full of quiet and inspirational music and my Susan’s Pop playlist full of my favorite songs from decades ago until today.
And it will soon be time to ask for the Christmas music the day after Thanksgiving and not a minute before!
I really miss her when I go out of town. I try to get “my music” on other people’s Alexa, which works until the grandkids come into the room and are appalled. They just don’t understand that some music like the early Beatles, Kenny Rogers and Carole King is just timeless.
Actually, David and I think we are pretty knowledgeable and up to date on music until we watch The Voice. Then we wonder.
David used to be more up to date before he retired and stopped listening to the radio on the 45-minute ride to and from work. I used to be more hip when I was driving kids all around arguing about the radio station.
But we try to stay caught up on music until we watch The Voice and wonder if we are as up to date as we like to think.
The four hosts this year are Kelly Clarkson, whom we know; Blake Shelton, whom we know, mostly out of wondering how he and Gwen Steffani wound up together; John Legend, whose music I have on my playlist; and Ariana Grande, whose name I just had to look up.
I am so sorry, Ariana! I’m sure you must be a good singer, but I can’t for the life of me think of any of your hits right now. And I think you need to wear more modest clothes for this mostly family-friendly show.
Then the show has guest singing mentors on. David and I always get a bit nervous about that. You never know who they are until after the contestants ooh and aah in the hallway and say they can’t believe they are getting to meet this person. We think they get told beforehand who the person is.
Then it is revealed and about one-third of the time we have no idea who this person is. Thank goodness we knew who Ed Sheeran was.
“I have no idea who you are,” I tell the person on the TV.
“Do you?” I ask David.
I always feel so much better when he doesn’t either.
Once I just felt guilty. The guest mentor was Jason Aldean. I actually turned down the chance to interview him years ago when he was a nobody and came to the big local fair.
“Who is he?” I asked my editor.
“A country singer?” he said.
“Well, I don’t want to interview him. I’ve never heard of him and wouldn’t know what to ask him.”
“You couldn’t think of any questions to ask him?” he said.
“Nope.” And so I turned down the interview. Of course, Aldean got rich and famous and I didn’t.
I think I was influenced by the time I interviewed bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs, who was making a comeback. I had to wait out in the sun until he was ready in his fancy trailer, and I was taking medicine that made my mouth dry.
My first question was memorable as my dry lips stuck to my dry teeth: “And so what do you like about bluedrash music?” I tried a second time with similar results.
I did get to interview one of the original Von Trapp children once and some really famous olden golden folk singer once I can’t remember the name of. Joan Baez maybe?
So perhaps I should just stick with my tried-and-true music on Alexa. She keeps getting better and better. Now she can even give me the temperature outside, updates on my Amazon deliveries, Jeopardy questions, timers and interesting recipes.
One thing she can’t do is put out fires though.
I was thawing something in the microwave the other day, and it flamed up rather dramatically. I hadn’t realized the lining of the box was made of metal.
I reacted to that emergency by standing in front of the microwave and yelling, “Alexa, stop! Alexa, stop!”
Well, she didn’t put it out. But at least she soothed my nerves with “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Roberta Flack.
Maybe I would even recognize Flack as a guest on The Voice and feel really, really smart.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.