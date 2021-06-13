7XMOM: Memories of high school graduation a mere 50 years ago

We went to our granddaughter, Ashlyne’s, high school graduation last week in Apex, North Carolina.
It was pandemically designed with limited family members moving through socially distanced stations in the school hallway until winding up in a spectatorless gym.
The teachers and administration did their very best to make Ashlyne feel special and accomplished. The playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” did its usual emotional wringing of my heart.
Old folks like me know that the memories of high school graduation fade in and recall the importance through the years, but to the kids graduating it is one of the most important days of their lives so far. We kept telling Ashlyne that she will certainly remember her senior year (or lack thereof) and her unusual graduation ceremony. She’ll have a tale to tell her children: “Yep, kids, Mom graduated the year of COVID and things were hard. We had to wear masks.”
But, hopefully, all the graduates will realize they learned lessons this year of resilience, patience and endurance.
Ashlyne’s graduation — exactly 50 years after I graduated from high school — took me down memory lane. Allow me to indulge in self-reflection of that June of 1971.
The school year of 1970-71 at George Washington High School was a tumultuous one. It was the first year that the school was integrated, and the students of Langston High School were made to switch to GWHS. Of course, they were upset. They had lost their school identity and forced to take on a new one.
Not long into the school year a commotion started in the hallway during homeroom and an announcement told everyone to stay in the classrooms. My homeroom teacher locked us in. I was scared because someone said students were running up and down the hall with knives.
The next thing I remember is that police were on campus and I was running up the hill to Christopher Lane to get back to my home on Montague Street. We didn’t have a homecoming dance that year and we had a heavy police presence at football games. During that school year the Cardinals became the Eagles and the school colors changed from red and white to blue and silver.
I don’t remember any more problems as I enjoyed my senior year. I did transfer out of advanced government because previous seniors handed down the tests that never changed and just memorized the answers. That seemed dishonest to me, earning me the painful name of “Saint Susan.” (I remember who first called me that.)
As my government teacher signed my transfer slip and I trembled in my shoes, he told me I’d “be sorry” for transferring out, but I never have been. That difficult decision prepared me for several more just a few years down the pike.
I remember sitting in my novels class and looking out at the brand new and completed Central Boulevard. My sister and I still teasingly call it “the new bridge.” I would see the red and white Gremlin of my boyfriend, who had moved to Richmond, drive across it every other week to stay with his grandmother and visit me.
Poor guy. I broke his heart in the spring to date the school poet, who similarly broke my heart a couple of months later. He “just couldn’t live” without his former girlfriend. The worst thing was that his mother was my boss at my summer job.
He was sort of a hippie, and we wound up not going to the senior prom for some reason I can’t remember.
So my senior year and that of about 560 others was a little dramatic and historic in the annals of Danville and civil rights history. I still have my laboriously typed-out salutatorian’s address in which I criticized my fellow students for something about not caring about their education. I’m too embarrassed to read it now and see what in the world I really said.
Fifty years later, the memories are few and I am Facebook friends of only a couple of people who shared that senior year with me. (Not the poet, even though he lives just a few miles from a couple of my sons. Not sure why I haven’t sent him a friend request.)
And I’m four graduations into 30 grandchildren. I’m old and think of high school as being easier as and more fun than my current life. I hope in the next life I can replay a video and find out what it was really like.
Meanwhile, I was just a little relieved yesterday that Ashlyne’s graduation was not two hours long out in the heat with several speeches and a long list of names to read.
I wonder what she will remember 50 years from now. I hope it’s just sweet memories.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.