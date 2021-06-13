7XMOM: Memories of high school graduation a mere 50 years ago

Not long into the school year a commotion started in the hallway during homeroom and an announcement told everyone to stay in the classrooms. My homeroom teacher locked us in. I was scared because someone said students were running up and down the hall with knives.

The next thing I remember is that police were on campus and I was running up the hill to Christopher Lane to get back to my home on Montague Street. We didn’t have a homecoming dance that year and we had a heavy police presence at football games. During that school year the Cardinals became the Eagles and the school colors changed from red and white to blue and silver.

I don’t remember any more problems as I enjoyed my senior year. I did transfer out of advanced government because previous seniors handed down the tests that never changed and just memorized the answers. That seemed dishonest to me, earning me the painful name of “Saint Susan.” (I remember who first called me that.)

As my government teacher signed my transfer slip and I trembled in my shoes, he told me I’d “be sorry” for transferring out, but I never have been. That difficult decision prepared me for several more just a few years down the pike.