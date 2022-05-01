7XMOM: My apologies if anything is out of place

This is either an explanatory apology or an apologetic explanation to the women in my church. It will apply to a future time when I might die away from home in a fiery crash on probably I-95.

I want them to know if they come to our house to bring food or help get things ready for my kids to come home for my funeral, I am sorry if anything was out of place or dirty.

My daughters and I agree that before we leave home for a trip we always get the house looking better than it usually does. The girls do this because they want a clean, neat house to come home to when they arrive with suitcases full of dirty laundry, souvenirs and maybe even sand.

I do it because I am convinced in my worst-case-scenario brain that I will not return home, and I want it to look good for those left behind. I have been on the working end of going into a house to help when someone has unexpectedly died, which is not fun in any scenario, but certainly worse if the house is a wreck.

Not judging, of course.

I had this goal of leaving the house clean and neat as we got ready to leave for a family wedding in Florida last weekend. We were going to be gone only three days, yet I found myself crawling on the bathroom floor to clean the baseboards before we left.

Really? The bathroom baseboards? Who will even look at those while they are mourning my demise? Well, whoever you are, the baseboards have been wiped clean.

Then I cleaned out all the leftover food from the refrigerator, even though we probably could have eaten some when we returned home a mere 58 hours later. But I thought the women at church would be bringing food in for the family and would need the room in the refrigerator.

I even washed the dishes by hand the evening before we left so I wouldn’t leave dirty dishes in the dishwasher. I do believe, however, the whole purpose of a dishwasher is to hold dirty dishes.

Then I mopped the floor so that the grain of the floor was all going the same way. I know that’s hard to understand, but if you are the first to reach the dining room and kitchen after my untimely demise, please notice.

I realized as we drove away that I didn’t get all the blankets and afghans on the furniture in the family room downstairs folded and stacked. So whoever left them that way after watching TV on Easter weekend, please do it. If not, I might come and haunt you. (I don’t really believe that, but maybe the blanket disrupters do.)

And I didn’t get the rug at the front door washed and dried. I did shake it out as we left, so hopefully that will be good enough as the crowds come through our door to pay their respects. Just remember that a rug at the front door is there to pick up dirt from outside; therefore, if it’s dirty, that’s a good thing.

The garage? Well, that’s David’s domain, so I have no apologies there. There is the one Christmas decoration sitting out that I didn’t get put into the decorations box, so if someone could do that, I would appreciate that. I doubt David will feel like celebrating Christmas the first year I’m gone, but he might surprise me.

Which reminds me ... there are two frozen homemade fruitcakes in the chest freezer downstairs. One can go to my son in Utah and one to my sister. They are probably the only two people in the family who truly love them.

I went through the house one last time before we left, turning down the thermostats and straightening as I left. Plus, I unplugged my computer so it wouldn’t get fried if and when lightning hits the house. It happens, OK.

Oh yeah, I picked up the glass I had been using from the kitchen counter by the sink and stuck it unwashed in the cabinet. But there are way too many Solo cups in the broom closet, so use those if you don’t want to take a chance.

And then we left. You might be relieved to know I did not die in a fiery crash on I-95, even though someone had an accident that held us up around Jacksonville.

So either accept my heartfelt apology, or as my daughter strongly said to her kids, “Don’t be drawn into Grandma’s worst-case scenarios!”

But if my demise does strike and you come to my home to help, please notice the bathroom baseboards.

