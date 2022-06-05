7XMOM: My bags are packed; I’m ready to go

It’s been seven months since we’ve made the trek to Arkansas where two of my sons, their wives and a total of seven grandchildren live in Bentonville, the home of Walmart. I love to go there!

We usually fly to the Northwest Arkansas, but plane tickets have at least doubled in price recently. And so we drive, exorbitant gas prices aside.

In many ways, that’s better because I can pack what I want to take. Looking over my pre-pack pile, I apparently want a lot of diverse things.

I am taking a Japanese kimono unless I ask my youngest son and he says I can’t. He brought it back from his two-year mission trip to Japan about 17 years ago for his sister, and it has hung in the closet since that time.

The sister left and didn’t take it, I never dressed up in it for Halloween and it’s too dramatic to wear to church, so it’s going back to the gift giver. I figure with four girls in the family one of them can dress up it in eventually for Halloween. Or it can hang in their closet.

His wife abhors extra “stuff,” though, so I feel like I should ask first. Oh me, so many hard packing questions.

Then I am taking, at last count, 57 craft paint brushes. If I remember to get the one out of the kitchen window, it will be 58. My seven grandchildren out there always want me to bring a craft project to do with them, so we will be painting this time.

That is why I am also packing blue electrical tape. We will be making stained glass window paintings, I hope. It can get a little challenging painting with kids from ages 5 (triplets) to age 13.

Yesterday was the first time in my 68 years of life I purchased electrical tape. So I hope the 13-year-old does not consider herself too old to paint with Grandma. Sniff, sniff.

A big hunk of white chocolate and Ritz crackers are also going so that I can make some peanut Ritz crackers dipped in white chocolate as a treat. Yes, there is a Walmart on every corner in Bentonville, but that white chocolate has also been sitting in my pantry for a while. My youngest son loves those treats, unless he changed his mind like he did with pound cake when I kept stuffing that down him.

Ahh, it’s hard being a mother of grown kids.

Then I’m taking a bag of stick pretzels and a tin of butter cookies still around from Christmas. I do this because I am always convinced we will wind up in a ditch, trapped in the car and have to live off of what is in the car to eat until we are rescued. I choose stick pretzels because you can eat 57 of them for only 120 calories. Being trapped in a car in a ditch is one of the few ways I could ever lose weight.

Finally, I am taking a bathing suit and a long sweater. I wasn’t going to take the bathing suit unless someone said to, and one of my granddaughters did. Boo. Another one of my granddaughters told me while she was here that I was a total embarrassment the way I dress at a pool.

First, she said I was embarrassing because I was sitting in capris and a T-shirt beside my own pool, as I pointed out. I was helping with a baby and had no interest in swimming in my own pool at my own house she was graciously being allowed to visit.

Then we went out on a lake, and I wore swim leggings. I was a total embarrassment then. I think I said something to the effect that I was 67 (back then) years old, owned my own home, had had a drivers license for 50 years, and if I wanted to wear swim leggings, I was going to.

As my daughter says, “You do you, Boo.”

The long sweater is because the weather there is always dramatic. It’s either raining so much it floods the backyard, or it’s a heat wave, or it’s a polar vortex with the temperature minus 27. So I go prepared for all kinds of weather.

When I fly I take Bojangles blueberry biscuits out, but they are out of luck this time. There’s no way those biscuits would make it out after 18 hours in the car with me. And I’d get out of the ditch 5 pounds heavier than I went in.

Some packing decisions are easy to make.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.