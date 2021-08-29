7XMOM: My granddaughter is leaving and I got nothing

The loving mother-in-law that I am, I remind Matt of Cameron’s high school graduation day when Matt threw up his hands and said, “He’s on his own now. He’s an adult and can handle his own life.”

I think I laughed gently (or maybe uproariously) and said something like, “There is no creature more dependent or worrisome than an 18-year-old.”

Jenny called me last week and said, “I can’t do this. I can’t say good-bye to Ashlyne next week. And Cameron called, and he accidentally dropped himself from all his classes trying to drop one, and he was going to go to campus, but he has a flat tire. And it’s Tyler’s first day at high school, and it’s lunchtime, and I don’t think he knows anyone. And Ashlyne and I are out shopping, and I can’t find her, and she isn’t answering her phone. What can I do?”

From the depths of the nothing I’ve had to offer, I told Jenny her first job was to find Ashlyne in the store and then wait four or five hours to see how some of the problems were solved by the kids themselves.

I checked later in the afternoon, and she had found Ashlyne. No surprise there. Cameron had called a tow truck for the flat and been able to find some classes to take. And Tyler had found some boys he knew, and they ate lunch together.