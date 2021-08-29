7XMOM: My granddaughter is leaving and I got nothing

Right now I am living through my granddaughter leaving for a college 2,000 miles away.
Ashlyne is the only daughter of my second oldest daughter, Jenny, and is going to Brigham Young University-Idaho. Jenny left me to go 2,000 miles away to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, 28 years ago. But who’s counting?
Jenny has been coming to me for strength, encouragement and compassion, all of which are traits I strive to have as a mother and grandmother.
This time I got nothing. Nada. Zippo. Nothing. I’m empty.
Jenny wails, “I don’t know how I’m going to let her go.”
I say, “I don’t either.”
She says, “I’m going to miss her so much.”
I say, “I know. It’s going to be horrible.”
She says, “What am I going to do?”
I say, “You’re asking me?! You who tore my heart out when you left? It was awful.”
My youngest daughter, Mary Susan, was 12 years younger than she was and they shared a bedroom in our full house of seven kids.
I remind Jenny that the first night she was gone, Mary Susan collapsed on me at bedtime and said, “I just can’t go to bed. It’s too sad without Jenny.” I agreed.
It was so hard. Then I had four boys who left for college and church missions, and that was hard too. I cried every day the first 18 of the 24 months my youngest son was on a mission in Japan.
But daughters are daughters, and as much as I adore my sons, there’s nothing like going shopping with a daughter and granddaughters. When Mary Susan, my last of seven, left, I worked late for weeks because I just couldn’t stand the screaming emptiness of the house.
I got nothing for Ashlyne’s father, Matt, either. His mother and I matched them up when he was 5 and she was 2 and it worked!
Matt adores Ashlyne.
“How can I let her go?” he wailed not long ago.
“You’re asking me?!” I said. “You married my daughter and took her away from me and then you showed back up in Danville and lived here and then you had two precious children and I thought my life was perfect and then you found a job in North Carolina and then on a sad winter’s evening over pizza at CiCi’s you said good-bye and took your family — my daughter and grandchildren — three hours away??”
Again. I had nothing for him but pent-up heartache.
Matt and Jenny already have a son, Cameron, going to school and working out in Utah. His path to adulthood has been a little rocky at times with the usual struggles of roommates, apartments and jobs.
The loving mother-in-law that I am, I remind Matt of Cameron’s high school graduation day when Matt threw up his hands and said, “He’s on his own now. He’s an adult and can handle his own life.”
I think I laughed gently (or maybe uproariously) and said something like, “There is no creature more dependent or worrisome than an 18-year-old.”
Jenny called me last week and said, “I can’t do this. I can’t say good-bye to Ashlyne next week. And Cameron called, and he accidentally dropped himself from all his classes trying to drop one, and he was going to go to campus, but he has a flat tire. And it’s Tyler’s first day at high school, and it’s lunchtime, and I don’t think he knows anyone. And Ashlyne and I are out shopping, and I can’t find her, and she isn’t answering her phone. What can I do?”
From the depths of the nothing I’ve had to offer, I told Jenny her first job was to find Ashlyne in the store and then wait four or five hours to see how some of the problems were solved by the kids themselves.
I checked later in the afternoon, and she had found Ashlyne. No surprise there. Cameron had called a tow truck for the flat and been able to find some classes to take. And Tyler had found some boys he knew, and they ate lunch together.
But Jenny asked again, “How can I let Ashlyne go?”
“I don’t know,” I reiterated. “It’s painful, and your heart will break.”
Then I told her that she would get through it somehow and probably live to answer the phone call of a 40-something Ashlyne calling to ask her how she was going to tell her daughter good-bye. We laughed together.
And life and good-byes and family and joy and heartache go on.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.