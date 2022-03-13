7XMOM: My grandkids say the darndest things again

I keep a list on my phone of ideas for columns so that when someone says something crazy or something happens column worthy, I can find it later and be inspired.

That’s what this column is — a pulling together of conversations I have overheard or been involved in within the past few months with my grandkids.

Mostly it’s grandkids saying crazy, funny kind of things, but also some grownups who have found themselves saying things to kids that makes you wonder if they ever thought life would turn out this way.

And there have been arguments about the most ridiculous matters.

Just recently, on a trip to Utah where I stayed at my daughter’s house with five very active children under the age of 12, I was an observer of an argument about whether a picture was an amethyst or a geode. I guess I should be proud they are arguing about such erudite scientific matters, but mostly I just wondered who cared so much and why it mattered.

Take the oceans now. That’s something to care about. But there was an argument about swimming in the ocean with one child aghast at the idea of swimming in an ocean where the necessary bodily functions of fish, sharks and whales occur. She convinced me.

Then there was a tearful argument about kissing cousins. Their handsome first cousin was coming to dinner. I did not know until then that one of my little granddaughters thought he was cute. For that she was teased to tears until I told her how I used to have a crush on my cousin, plus I told her older sister if she embarrassed her sister, I would tell something even more embarrassing about her. It worked. Yay for Grandma.

But Grandmas are old. I actually convinced my 11-year-old granddaughter, Ali, to sit down and have a conversation with me before I left. She needs to learn something about being a conversationalist because she began the conversation with “What is it like to be so old?”

I had already been given the opportunity to go first in a game of charades “because you’re old.” Maybe so, but I got more points than the kids did.

Then there was the whole Sunday morning pantyhose episode in which the 9-year-old grandson, Parker, tried to convince me no one wears pantyhose any more. I disagreed with his dubious conclusion. Ali was astonished I was wearing them and told me her other grandmother had the same outdated habit, but she did go without them one Sunday. One of her daughters took a picture that proved it. No, I did not want a picture taken of my legs to send out.

Two incidents with the Arkansas grandkids were also on my phone list.

David and I took two granddaughters out for dinner to a barbecue place when we were there for Halloween. As we were left with bones on the plate, one of girls said, “Can I save these barbecue bones to make a haunted music room? The last time we had to use orange acorns to make bloody knuckles.”

What did this mean? I wrote these words down to remember, but not an explanation. It must have had some appropriate ghoulish meaning.

In the same household, during a period when church was being held at home because of the pandemic, the whole living room service was delayed far longer than necessary because the word “obnoxious” was written on a plastic candy-smashing mallet. So many tears over one little word.

Finally, there is my son-in-law in Utah who actually has two master’s degrees from Stanford and supports his family nicely, but since becoming a father is reduced to conversations one wouldn’t include in a thesis.

At a noisy dinner one night I wrote down that he said two things he probably thought, before he had children, that he would never say.

There was “You can come back when the duck quacks.” To be clear, they do not have a pet duck, but as they are wont to do, someone had changed a tone on his phone to a quack.

He also said, “The next person to squeeze a bean is excused from the table.”

You can figure that one out yourself. Just don’t squeeze a bean at the table while doing it.

