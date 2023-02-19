I’m entering new territory. I am now advising my daughter Jenny and her husband on empty nest syndrome at the same time I am oohing and aahing on the youngest grandchild crawling.

We just had the first marriage of a grandchild. The bride was Ashlyne, the second child and only daughter of Jenny and Matt. Ashlyne has an older brother, Cameron, and younger brother, Tyler.

Cameron has been in Utah about four years, going to school and starting his own business. Tyler is a freshman in high school. So in a little over three years, Matt and Jenny will be empty nesters.

I’ve been an empty nester now for almost 17 years and still wonder every day when my kids will decide they have had enough of independence and come back to me.

“What will we do when Tyler leaves?” Jenny and Matt wailed recently. “It will be so hard.”

“I know,” I said. “Empty nesting is difficult.”

“We’ll just have to go live by Ashlyne in Utah,” Jenny said. Ashlyne’s husband, Porter, who is so nice, works for his family’s business out there.

“But Utah doesn’t have little red hot dogs Matt loves in the South,” I said.

“So what will we do?” Jenny asked again.

“This is what parents go through,” I said. “You are not the first one to go through empty nest syndrome. It’s awful. It’s what my kids did to me.”

She looked at me like she didn’t know what I was talking about.

“You remember. You came back to Danville to live when Ashlyne was a baby and then you left me again,” I said. “You broke my heart in CiCi’s Pizza, telling us goodbye and heading down to North Carolina.”

I have two grown children in the Raleigh area and often ask them what North Carolina has that Virginia doesn’t. We have red hot dogs and good barbecue too. Sure, the Raleigh area is close, but it’s also surrounded by hair-raising traffic to navigate.

“The house will be so quiet,” Jenny said.

“I know, I know,” I said. “Our house was so quiet after Mary Susan left that I would work late until it was time for David to come home so I wouldn’t have to come home to a lonely house. This is a stage of life, and it’s a hard one.”

I still don’t think she believed that the future they are facing is a common lot with parents. Kids go off the college and don’t come back. Big cities and good jobs trap them, and soon you are a long-distance grandparent.

“You’ll have to go visit your grandchildren like I do,” I said.

“Grandchildren?” Jenny said incredulously. It’s one thing to be an empty nester, another thing to admit you are old enough to be a grandma. Jenny, in fact, is one year older now than I was when I had my first grandchild.

“Ashlyne isn’t anxious to have a baby,” Jenny said. Jenny seems to have forgotten that all her life, after living with four younger brothers, she said she was going to have one baby girl and I was going to raise her. Children were not on her radar when she married.

I rolled my eyes and predicted with solemnity, “One day Ashlyne will go to church and see a sweet little baby, and suddenly she will want one. It’s called ‘baby hunger,’ and it comes on quickly.”

I’m still not sure Jenny believes that one. I’ll get back to you on that. I predict before Christmas rolls around again, there will be baby hunger.

I told Jenny the solution is to move back to Danville where we would be close by to bridge the gap. They can take care of us in our old age, all while cruising around in little to no traffic looking for red hot dogs for lunch.

She didn’t accept that either.

So I don’t know what help I can be to them if they don’t believe me. But they will, they will. One of these days in about three years they will know how I felt in CiCi’s Pizza on one heartbreaking evening when even pepperoni couldn’t soothe my troubled heart.