7XMOM: New roof brings excitement for a few days

I knew I had been feeling a little socially isolated the past few months, or is it years, since David and I embraced the whole safe-at-home lifestyle. But I had no idea how much our isolation affected me until activity at our house last week reminded me of the social person I used to be.

We had a new roof put on our house, and it was the most thrilling thing that has happened down here in the holler for months. There were people! There was noise! There was music! There was stuff flying through the air!

I even learned about a magnetic nail sweeper. I had no idea such a thing existed.

The most exciting few hours were on Tuesday afternoon when it seemed to be a veritable Mardi Gras at our house. The roofers descended upon us a little after eight in the morning and our usually quiet home was transformed into what it was in the past when it was filled with children.

We had two layers of shingles to be removed, and that was really noisy. Then there was some roof damage so rotting plywood had to be ripped up. That was really noisy. Then the shingles had to be nail gunned down, and that was really noisy.

“It sounds like we have grandchildren running around,” David said.

“Isn’t it wonderful?” I said.