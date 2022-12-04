7XMOM: No, I’m not interested in learning it

My kids do not seem to understand that I don’t want or need to learn anything new about some things.

I enjoy learning new things about history and books and news, and I’m sure there’s other stuff. But I don’t want to learn anything new, especially about electronics. They just keep trying, though.

Right now I have a new computer sitting on my dining room table waiting to be set up. I did not particularly want a new computer. My 10-year-old one is just fine, even though the “M” on the keyboard is faded out. I don’t even realize that I typed more words with an “M” in them than anything else.

Somebody — I think Microsoft — kept telling me that support for something I need on my computer is going to end the beginning of 2023. And then my computer starting losing its charge when it’s not plugged in, so I decided to get a Cyber-Monday deal on a computer.

Actually, I told my daughter, Jenny, and her husband, Matt, an IT person, to pick me out one and let me know how much it was. They found one with all the blah, blah, blah I needed to write, post on Facebook and shop on Amazon. I was very specific I didn’t want a bunch of fancy stuff on it. I was happy. I sent them the money.

They came for Thanksgiving and couldn’t wait to set it up for me. My oldest son, an IT person, helped me buy my last one and then set it up exactly like my old one. Before that I took that old one when it was new to Office Depot and they set it up just like my former old one.

Repeat that experience back to the late 1980s when my then-husband traded doing someone’s taxes for a desktop computer, our first one. I kept a sticky note on it for months that said, “#1 Turn the power on.”

Therefore my plan was to take it to someone to do that for me.

“Here,” I would say. “Make this new computer exactly like my newest old one.”

I would turn it over to some probably young man, and he would call me when it was ready. It would be worth the charge.

“No!” Jenny said. “We can talk you through this. You don’t have to pay anyone. You JUST (any time that word precedes a command, I’m in trouble) have to download Dropbox and all the other things you want and blah, blah, blah.”

Lucky for me, Matt got a stomach virus, and they got distracted. I successfully held her off until they went home to North Carolina, and still the computer sits there.

Basically, as I began this column, I don’t want to learn anything new about anything electronic unless it’s the name of a person who can do what I need while I do something interesting.

I took a new-ish phone out once when I visited my daughter and son-in-law in Utah. I couldn’t get calls on it in the house. My son-in-law took it, scrolled a bit and said, “You JUST have to blah, blah, blah 5-G.”

“Okay, do it,” I said.

“Will you remember how to do it?” he said, deprived of a teaching moment.

“No, but I remember where to find you,” I said.

A couple of years ago, I wanted to understand cryptocurrency. Why I don’t know.

Here’s what Google says: “a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority.”

I understand the first word “a” because I understand the form and function of a pronoun. But remind me again what “digital” means? In English, in small words. From that word on, I am lost.

I looked into what an NFT, or non-fungible token, was once, so maybe I could talk intelligently to my business and IT children. The closest I could understand is that it must have something to do with mushrooms because “fungible’ looks like it is related to “fungus.” I didn’t take six years of Latin for nothing.

Oh wait. Somehow “fungible,” now that I look it up, comes from the Latin word for “perform,” while the word “fungus” is directly from the Latin word “fungus,” meaning, you guessed it, a fungus. Explain all that to me. Language I’m interested in.

But I don’t want to learn how to set up my computer, nor do I want to understand my Roku stick for my TV that is or isn’t a smart one. I don’t know. One of my sons says I don’t even say the word “Roku” correctly.

I am old, and my brain is full. I have just enough space to learn stuff I am interested in and will actually remember. Otherwise, just let my grandson Tyler come and solve all my problems. I make him his favorite cookies, and then all is well.

And, yes, I have learned how to make a really, really good oatmeal chocolate chip cookie through the years.