Nothing good ever happens in a parking garage on a TV show. You know that’s true.

There are car chases between the good and the bad guys with the bad guys bursting through the exit gates and escaping. People are kidnapped at gunpoint as they try to find their car after work. Random people go to their cars and find dead bodies.

Nothing good.

Every time David and I watch a show where a woman is walking through a parking garage alone, I scream at the screen, “Why is that woman walking by herself through the parking garage? No woman does that. Nothing good ever happens in a parking garage.”

And yet, last week, I found myself as a lone woman walking through a parking garage. Over and over again. David had a heart procedure at Duke Medical Center last week, so we parked in the parking garage across from the hospital. We lucked out and found an empty spot on Level 2 close to the exit across from the hotel where I was staying.

The parking garage was the shortcut through the chilly air to get from David’s hospital room to my hotel. There’s a long tunnel under the street too. That’s not quite as intimidating because it has lights and usually people, along with emergency call buttons.

Just the fact of an emergency call bell being there, however, means that someone is expecting an emergency at some point in time. Besides me, that is.

Granted, a lot of the people walking through the parking garage had on hospital scrubs, so you feel you can trust them not to kidnap you. Except for the fact that people get kidnapped all the time out of hospital rooms in movies and on TV from guys with scrubs on. The bad guy saunters through the halls, ducks into a supply room, grabs some scrubs and a clipboard that happens to be there and, viola, a few minutes later, the bad guy is dragging the good guy through the parking garage.

There is also the problem of getting out on the right floor in a parking garage, which lengthens your time as the lone woman in a parking garage. The levels in my parking garage are painted different colors, and I took a picture of the elevator door. But you can’t see the color when you are inside the elevator, and I can’t remember numbers well, so I would hop out on Level 1 and be greeted with green everything.

“No, I wanted the red floor,” I’d say to no one in particular since I was in the parking garage alone by that time, the elevator door closed behind me. So then I had to find the picture of the right elevator on my phone — it was red — and wait again for the elevator.

One time the machines where you paid in the tunnel were both not working, but someone said there was one on Level 1 in the parking garage. I told that to a guy also needing to pay, and we went down the elevator and into the parking garage together. Just like that I had picked up a would-be assailant and linked my fate to his.

I finally saw the ticket booth and walked toward that. It was surrounded in what I assume was bullet-proof glass. A nice man opened a little window and said I could pay with a credit card as I drove out. I think he looked scared at my approaching him. Why? Didn’t he feel safe in the garage?

I spent three days in and out of that parking garage alone. I left once and had to park on a different floor — the purple one. That was fine until I tried to find my way out to pick David up to go home. I wanted to go out the way I’d come in, but that apparently was impossible. I was lost in the garage. Finally I had to go out a new way and hope I recognized where I was.

I did, but if I had been fleeing a bad guy in a car, he would have surely gotten me.

By the way, David’s procedure went fine.

The parking garage was more of a problem. I’m standing by my original thought. Nothing good happens in a parking garage.