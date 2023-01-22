7XMOM: Officially the crotchety old woman at church now

Well, I have now lived long enough to officially be the crotchety old woman in charge of the building at church.

I’ve been the unofficial one for a while, volunteering to wash the tablecloths so they’ll get folded right, clearing off the kitchen counters every Sunday morning and throwing away the poinsettias after Christmas.

Someone has to obey the law of the universe that poinsettias are gorgeous until midnight on Christmas, then they need to disappear. I am the agent of poinsettia disappearance.

At my church we don’t pay anybody to anything. It’s all volunteer, even the bishop (pastor) of the congregation. We have “callings,” in which we have a particular area of responsibility. We take our callings very seriously and truly try our best.

Well, there is the calling of “meetinghouse coordinator,” meaning you are in charge of seeing the physical building in taken care of — broken things are scheduled to be fixed, making the weekly cleaning assignments and basically knowing where everything is when anyone asks.

For decades the coordinator was a sweet woman named Okey Davis. We all pause with respect and love whenever her name is mentioned. She did fuss with me once, though, when I tried to be funny and said in a lesson, “The only time I ever lie is when someone asks me my weight.”

“Susan,” she said in her thick Southern accent. “Why would anyone ever lie about their weight?”

I could think of about 20 different reasons, every one of them representing a pound I would lie about. I agreed subconsciously to disagree with her for the rest of my life.

So now I am the Okey Davis of the building. And I’m trying to be sweet like she was, but sometimes it’s hard, and the crotchetiness just sneaks up.

I mean, why do people leave a dirty fork in the sink at church? I barely understand when my grandkids do it at my house.

“This is not a holding place until some woman comes along to move this dirty fork to the dishwasher,” I say to my grandkids, with a sweeping arm motion. “Move your arm 1 foot closer and put it in the dishwasher. You have my permission.”

Then there are the poinsettias at church. We have members of the church who own a nursery and every year donate about a dozen glorious poinsettias to us. We love them. I love them. Until January. Then who needs to be reminded it’s a whole 11 more months until you can listen to Andrea Boccelli sing “What Child Is This?” again?

This year the whole after-Christmas poinsettia plan sort of fell apart because I was sick and missed church the second Sunday of January. In my opinion, the poinsettias were already one Sunday past the expiration date.

I posted on our Facebook page that whoever wanted to take a poinsettia home, just needed to pick out one after church and take it home. I explained they were dropping leaves and it was time.

I dropped into church the week after and only two little ones were gone. No one took the humongous one. Arrgghh. I guess we are too humble. So I threw the rest in the dumpster. Until this day that was a secret.

But I had kept them alive for seven weeks. Sometimes I have forgotten to water one, and it droops. Sometimes I overwater one and it dies. I just couldn’t take the pressure anymore.

All of my home poinsettias are in the gully. If they want to grow there, they are free to.

I can’t be responsible after December to keep the poinsettias alive. I have too much else to do at church. Is there a sufficient supply of toilet paper in the supple closet? And who didn’t put salt in the salt shakers and now it’s all clumped up? And whose umbrella has been left behind? And whose coleslaw is in the fridge way past the expiration date? And which men will clean the urinals? Not I.

There’s a fine line between being sweet like Okey and being crotchety like a poinsettia manager. Hopefully, I am up to the task.