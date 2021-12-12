7XMOM: Oh, the dream and reality of making 35 pottery Santa Clauses

Let’s call this a sequel to my “Christmas Dreams and Reality” column of last week. I imagine there will be at least one more — a trilogy of my high hopes followed by reality smacking me in the face.
I decided three months ago to take a pottery class at Swanson Studios behind the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The teacher is the extremely talented Johnathan Scollo, who said I could use his name in any column I wrote.
I’ve always been able to draw and paint pretty well and thought if I ever had time maybe I could do something artistic. I decided to try.
I showed up full of enthusiasm and told Johnathan I wanted to “learn everything.” I thought I was just a cup or bowl away from artistic fame and hopefully fortune.
Well, it took me about two minutes to figure out that clay is not Play-Doh. I have been successful for many decades in the art of Play-Doh. I even used to eat it, although it is quite salty. Clay is heavy and thick. I do not know what it tastes like.
I was taught — let’s not say “learned” — three techniques of pottery, which, if I could remember the names, I would share with you at this moment.
Soon I found myself with a slab of clay trying to “wedge” it. That means throwing it down firmly but delicately to do something with it (getting the air bubbles out maybe?). Apparently, I do not easily speak the language of pottery.
It must have become apparent that wedging was painful to my swollen, arthritic fingers because Johnathan stepped in and helped me. Perhaps I should have counted my losses then and gone home to watch "The Voice" with David.
Let me assure you that forming a bowl on a wheel is difficult. It’s called (I think) “wheel throwing,” and it has several steps, each requiring a different position and coordination, whose genes I do not have. Strength in your hands is also a plus. I used to have that, but I usually can’t even open my own drink bottles anymore.
Long story short, one of my pottery mates took to wheel throwing like she was a younger, stronger, more coordinated and less arthritic version of me. I was struggling to hunch like a potter with my elbows on my knees.
She finished her first bowl and held it up.
Johnathan said, “You have a nice bowl.”
I held mine up and asked, “What do I have?”
He considered the possible answers and chose kind honesty.
“You have a wobbly cylinder,” he said.
I think I eventually, with a lot of his help, turned it into a little vase to sit on my table.
Buoyed up by success of sorts, I decided to make all our grandchildren a Santa Claus ornament. (This is where the dream begins.) Johnathan’s wife, Beverly, had made some, cutting the shape out and bending the hat over, adding a nose and clay pom-pom to the hat and fashioning a beard.
We have 30 grandchildren, and Johnathan said some could break, so I cut out 35 Santas.
(This is where the reality begins.) Three weeks and about 12 hours later, I finished painting them this week. My hand was killing me. That much painting and arthritis don’t mix.
Johnathan felt sorry for me again and scraped the white paint off the noses that wasn’t supposed to be there, plus glazed the mouths. Or maybe he just wanted to go home and my Santas were in the way that night.
Regardless, I was so grateful I told him I would bring him a loaf of my sourdough bread. That I can do. I even took him a loaf by his shop early in this pottery journey so he would know there was something I could do well.
Hopefully, my little Santas will be finished next week, and I can hand them out, even though I think most of the kids won’t care that much to get one. Years from now as their spouses are helping to decorate their Christmas trees, they’ll ask, “Do we have to put this ugly Santa your grandma made on the tree again?”
“Yes,” the grown grandchild will say. “Just until she dies, and how much longer can that be?”
The answer to that just might be “not until she makes a bowl that doesn’t wobble.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee.