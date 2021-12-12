7XMOM: Oh, the dream and reality of making 35 pottery Santa Clauses

Let’s call this a sequel to my “Christmas Dreams and Reality” column of last week. I imagine there will be at least one more — a trilogy of my high hopes followed by reality smacking me in the face.

I decided three months ago to take a pottery class at Swanson Studios behind the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The teacher is the extremely talented Johnathan Scollo, who said I could use his name in any column I wrote.

I’ve always been able to draw and paint pretty well and thought if I ever had time maybe I could do something artistic. I decided to try.

I showed up full of enthusiasm and told Johnathan I wanted to “learn everything.” I thought I was just a cup or bowl away from artistic fame and hopefully fortune.

Well, it took me about two minutes to figure out that clay is not Play-Doh. I have been successful for many decades in the art of Play-Doh. I even used to eat it, although it is quite salty. Clay is heavy and thick. I do not know what it tastes like.

I was taught — let’s not say “learned” — three techniques of pottery, which, if I could remember the names, I would share with you at this moment.