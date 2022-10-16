7XMOM: Oh, the struggles of shopping for jeans

When the leaves start turning and the mornings are frosty, life is lovely and cozy. But it’s also that dreaded time of the year when you try on last year’s blue jeans and see if they are going to work the next few months.

I’m always grateful for my stack of blue jeans because I remember the lean years when all I ever had was one pair of blue jeans to wear. When those wore out, I got another one.

I would, of course, be more grateful if they had actually fit this year, but only two pair did. The others, regardless of what my youngest daughter believes, were just too tight.

That was good news and bad news. The bad news was that they didn’t fit, and the good news was that I got to go shopping. I do love shopping.

It used to be jeans were relatively easy to find. You knew your size, and you went and bought some in those size. The fit differed between brands, but if you wore a size 8, you bought a size 8. Shopping trip over. (And the size 8 is just wishful thinking on my part.)

It’s a little more difficult now. Sizes of jeans come in more varieties and styles than Baskin-Robbins has flavors of ice cream.

I went out shopping with such hope. It was easy at first. The big thing in jeans now seems to be “skinny jeans.” I automatically mark any of those off my shopping list. That takes out more than half of the jeans.

If there were that many skinny women out there, all the skinny jeans would be gone, right? Think about that.

There were some “skinny ankle jeans” for sale. Maybe those were for me. My ankles are one of the few skinny parts of me, i.e., I can still see some bone.

Next I saw lots of “boyfriend jeans.” What in the world are they? Are these ones the boyfriends would think you look good in? Or jeans that look like men’s jeans? Or jeans that your boyfriend will buy for you? I just didn’t understand that.

Actually, I just looked it up and boyfriend jeans are worn “slouchy.” That makes sense because men get to wear loose, comfortable jeans and any pants really, while jeans for girls and women are expected to be tight. After years of women demanding they not be objectified, they still are and put up with it.

Maybe I should have looked at boyfriend jeans. I did look for “curvy jeans,” which might be close to boyfriend jeans but not quite called “chubby,” which is what curvy girls’ clothes used to be called. I know because I used to wear them.

Now let’s talk about “rise.” You can choose between mid-rise, low-rise or high-rise. That means how much of your rear end is going to be on display. I have spent years not embracing the low-rise or mid-rise as I’ve watched girls spend the day tugging their jeans up. At last the fashion has come back so that the infamous “mom jeans” are now the fashionable “high rise.” A win for modesty, but I’m sure it won’t last long.

I saw “mid-rise boyfriend super stretch fabric vintage inspired.” I guess those are jeans that manage to slouch even as they need to stretch and cover up half your rear end in a color that people used to wear but don’t now.

I also found “pull-on super skinny slimming tummy panels that smooth and lift.” I think if you can pull on super skinny jeans you don’t need the slimming panels. Am I wrong?

Then there were “recycled vintage denim high waist girlfriend ankle.” What is a “girlfriend ankle”? An ankle that doesn’t slouch? And where was this denim recycled from? The boyfriend’s ankle? I don’t understand.

Out of all the jeans I looked at and read, I found one pair that might fit. They weren’t skinny, they didn’t belong to any boyfriend, they weren’t long or short, they were high-rise and they weren’t stretchy. I think the label was pretty much blank, except for “straight.” I wore my last red-white-and-blue striped bell bottoms in 1971, so no “flared” for me.

I liked them. They had maybe a little wrinkle at the back of my thigh that my youngest daughter would dislike. And you know what happens to one “little” wrinkle after you’ve worn them all day — they become as comfortable as a boyfriend’s.

I’ve worn them now a couple of times, and I still like them.

Finally, don’t even get me started on the fashion of tattered and torn jeans. One day, mark my words, the girls will look back at pictures of them and say, “Why did I ever wear jeans that look like I’d been mauled by a bear?”

I rest my case.