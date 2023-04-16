I set myself up for heartbreak again.

It was Easter Sunday, and I had bought plastic eggs for the four visiting grandchildren, ages 1, 3, 7 and 16, to carefully hide in the front yard, joyfully find and then, in the years to come, tenderly remember the fun times at Grandma’s house.

I have wonderful memories of Easter egg hunts in my parents’ yard when my children were young. Daddy was alive, and he just loved the annual event. I think he loved them more than the kids did because his adult wisdom went haywire, and he always ended up getting raw eggs from the kitchen and starting a raw egg battle. My boys loved it!

Remembering those times, I had planned an after-dinner Easter egg hunt too. I wouldn’t get out the raw eggs, but it would be fun.

The problem began when I decided not to put jelly beans in the eggs like I did last year.

After all, 3-year-old Mary Maple had eaten a bunch of candy already, some of it she marauded from other people’s Easter baskets while we were eating dessert. Seven-year-old McCoy doesn’t like candy much, so he didn’t care, and the 16-year-old Tyler of course considered himself too old to indulge in such activities. The baby was happily napping.

I told them I would pay them a dollar if they would just go find the eggs after David and I hid them. My daughter Jenny, mother of Tyler, helped, wrapped in an Elvis blanket because it was chilly outside.

We hid the eggs, and I went inside to beg the kids to come have fun. They reluctantly came out after I reminded them they would get a dollar if they would just come find the stupid eggs. (That isn’t irreverent to say, is it?)

They came. Tyler started throwing the ball for the dog, Harley, who was more interested in the eggs under the azalea bushes until she couldn’t sniff candy in them and gave up. McCoy ran all over, filling his basket quickly.

And Mary Maple, well, Mary Maple found an egg, opened it up, realized it didn’t have a jelly bean in it, threw it down and started crying. After finding a few more didn’t have jelly beans either, she gave up and ran screaming toward the woods.

McCoy filled his basket up, and I went to get him another one.

“Wow, I have about 20 dollars,” he said.

“Wait! It’s one dollar to find the eggs, not a dollar apiece,” I explained.

“No, it was a dollar apiece,” he said.

I explained the deal again, and he didn’t take that news well.

My son, their father, came out to see how things were going. I told him that Mary Maple was headed off into the woods mad and we needed to get her and that McCoy had misunderstood me, so he wasn’t very happy either.

He looked to heaven and groaned.

“How did you manage to make two of my kids unhappy for entirely different reasons?” he asked with an incredulous laugh.

I had no answers. Personally, I think I’ve been able to perfect the craft of angering children because of all the experience I have had in dealing with children.

How had they forgotten the Oreo dirt cake with the Peeps and Cadbury eggs on top I had served them just moments before?

Well, it sort of all fell apart after that. Evelyn, McCoy and Mary Maple’s mother, gave up on taking a nap on the bed, which was directly under the open window above the tears and anger. She got up and helped Mary Maple recover.

McCoy got two dollars instead of one, so he was a little happier. Tyler didn’t have to find any eggs, so he was happy. Harley had someone to play with her so she was happy. It was over with, so I was happy.

David has since found two eggs in the yard. He hasn’t gotten a dollar or a jelly bean, but he’s still happy.

Next year we hide everyone’s Easter candy so Mary Maple doesn’t eat too much before the hunt starts. I’ll put jelly beans in the eggs. I’ll get Tyler a box of his favorite Cheezits to keep him happy and not make him go outside.

And maybe, just maybe, I’ll get the raw eggs out and throw one or two at everyone who is not enjoying my Easter egg hunt.