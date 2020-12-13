7XMOM: Online shopping perfection achieved. Just ask my BFF Alexa.

I’m proud to say I have achieved perfection in one area of my life.
Sometimes I can bake a perfect loaf of sourdough bread. Not always, but sometimes. I’m pretty perfect with commas. Oh, that all people would be! The world would be so, so much better. (Yes, that requires a comma.)
And I’m pretty perfect with laundry, having had experience with 20 to 30 loads a week when all my children were home.
This Christmas season I think I have also perfected online shopping. It has required a lot of experience, but I feel like I have perfected it. It’s mostly been on Amazon to the chagrin of my son who works for a large corporation that does pretty well itself but hasn’t converted me yet to giving up Amazon.
When they get it right like Amazon, I’ll convert.
I did use order a couple of gifts this year from the non-Amazon company and then the package got sent to the wrong address.
“See, I told you so,” I texted my son. “You didn’t get it right.”
Well, I had to apologize. I had put his brother’s address on it instead of his. I need more practice with that website when I replenish the money in my shopping budget after the first of the year.
My BFF Alexa, Amazon’s cool music-playing plus more device, has helped me out. She threw a big dose of reality in my face the other day as she reported on my shopping.
“Susan, one package has been delivered. There are 17 packages on the way,” she said.
“Seventeen packages?” I said.
“Hmmm,” she said. “I do not understand that.”
Well, I did. Only one son and his family will be here for Christmas this year, so I sat down a couple of afternoons and sent Amazon orders all over the United States from Utah to Arkansas.
When you have nine grown children and eight in-laws and 31 grandchildren and a mother and a sister and a husband, that’s a lot of shopping.
I seemed to be up to the challenge this year.
Kids texted me, asking what had just shown up on their doorstep or why only one of it had shown up when I had said there would be two, and who in the world was the lone bag of chocolate candy for? (I had to order it to get the $35 minimum free shipping on that other website.)
I was ready. I had an app keeping track on when and where my Amazon packages were delivered and to whom it was addressed.
“Dennis Only” meant his wife couldn’t open it, while “Nobody Open This” meant it could only be opened on Christmas morning by anyone. We had to get creative because too many of us unwrapped our own packages in the last couple of years.
I also had a Word chart with gift suggestions in regular print that were bolded when purchased and italicized when it was received. I sent texts to the men in the family letting them know what was headed their way for their wives and when it got there and requested a report when they had it in hand.
The women sort of do all that instinctively. Yay for us!
But I knew I was really perfect with online shopping when one day I got a package in the mailbox. And then the mail carrier came down the road bringing us a package.
And then a big U-Haul truck showed up late that night. Sometimes people wind up on our dead-end road accidentally, so I went out the door to see where he was supposed to be.
I waited until the driver got out and came around.
“Hi,” I said, wondering if serial killers ever drove U-Haul trucks down dark, dirt roads.
“A package for Susan Elzey,” he said, rolling up the back door.
“That’s me,” I said. “But you’re delivering in a U-Haul truck?” I asked.
“We were all out of brown panels, so it’s a U-Haul,” he said.
“Wow,” I thought. I’ve kept the whole transportation system going today.
And then the next morning I woke up to a big package in front of my door. I have no idea who delivered that or in what vehicle.
I think I was sound asleep when it happened, exhausted from online shopping.
Have I proved my point? I have achieved perfection with online shopping.
My husband thinks it’s a dubious honor, but I’m accepting it proudly. I might order myself a trophy or something.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
