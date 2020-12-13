7XMOM: Online shopping perfection achieved. Just ask my BFF Alexa.

“Susan, one package has been delivered. There are 17 packages on the way,” she said.

“Seventeen packages?” I said.

“Hmmm,” she said. “I do not understand that.”

Well, I did. Only one son and his family will be here for Christmas this year, so I sat down a couple of afternoons and sent Amazon orders all over the United States from Utah to Arkansas.

When you have nine grown children and eight in-laws and 31 grandchildren and a mother and a sister and a husband, that’s a lot of shopping.

I seemed to be up to the challenge this year.

Kids texted me, asking what had just shown up on their doorstep or why only one of it had shown up when I had said there would be two, and who in the world was the lone bag of chocolate candy for? (I had to order it to get the $35 minimum free shipping on that other website.)

I was ready. I had an app keeping track on when and where my Amazon packages were delivered and to whom it was addressed.