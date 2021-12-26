7XMOM: OSHA really needs to address buffet lines

While the memories of holiday parties and dinners are still fresh in everyone’s minds, let us consider buffet lines and rules that should be imposed upon them. This is purely my opinion supplemented with the opinion of someone I sat next to recently while waiting my turn at a buffet line.

With seven kids to feed when we went to a party or an occasional buffet restaurant, I learned what I know in the trenches. I had/have four sizeable boys/men with big appetites and a caveman mentality of dragging large beasts home.

At my event, the first table had just been called to go first at the buffet. We were sitting at the last table with several hungry children.

When I heard the call, I retold the story of the older woman at church, now deceased and probably guarding the buffet lines in heaven, who would stand watch at the table to turn the greedy teenagers, mostly mine, away.

“Let the older people go first,” she said.

I couldn’t wait to be an older person. Now I am an older person, and I’m still going last.

My friend and I were surveying the line and people chosen to go first.

“You really need to send the fastest people in first,” he said. He demonstrated his ability to strike fast and fill a plate before anyone else reached a decision on which mac and cheese looked the most inviting.

“I’m fast,” I said. To the people luckily filling their plates, I muttered under my breath, “Make two lines, people. Two. Lines. No, no, don’t stop to talk. Talk after you finish going through the line.”

“Maybe the old people should go first,” I suggested. I searched for a granola bar in my purse.

Gradually, the line moved and it was almost our turn. My friend sent his wife in with the commission to fill up a couple of plates and come back to divide it up.

It was finally our turn, and we headed up. I got in line behind a teenage boy who wanted every kind of mac and cheese. I tried to be understanding, wishing I could eat endless scoops of mac and cheese, but when a big glob got stuck on the big spoon, I almost grabbed it to help him out and move him on.

The woman now guarding buffet lines in heaven would have had a fit.

I made it to the dessert end of the table, but only disappointment awaited. One of the hungry girls at my table had described the gooey, marshmallowy brownies her family had brought.

But the plate was empty, and there was nothing gloriously chocolatey remaining. I chose the cherry cheesecake, which was really good, and apple pie for David, his favorite. He had skipped the dessert end. I don’t understand why.

But he did carry my plastic utensils in his shirt and get us both water, so I was convinced once again of the usefulness of division of labor at a buffet line.

I have had two bad experiences at a buffet line in my past, which makes me think there should be federal regulations and a dedicated OSHA department to govern such occasions.

I rode on a bus to Richmond to a work dinner for a previous husband eons ago and arrived motion sick, starving and with a migraine. I waited through the opening speeches and when no one got up to hit the buffet, I did.

Apparently, everyone was waiting for the big boss to go first. I didn’t know that. If an OSHA department had posted the regulations I would have known. My husband’s boss was mad at me and, unfortunately, she was best friends with my mother-in-law, who was also appalled.

I was young.

In another instance, the past husband, who loved to eat, got into an argument with someone over the last two strawberries in the buffet line, and I was mortified.

Do you see why I am sensitive about buffet lines? They are important, people, very important.

We have a buffet at my house for Christmas. Trust me, it’s a madhouse. Usually David and I hang back in fear of losing a limb.

I need the spirit of a heavenly buffet guardian to come help me out.

Be safe out there in the buffet lines.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.