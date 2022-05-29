7XMOM: People have 'People' in Danville

My poor son was a little stressed out when we were talking about my People the other day.

Recently, his wife had been hospitalized for three weeks for pre-eclampsia and then had a harrowing delivery six weeks early. Then the baby had to stay in the hospital for three weeks. Then the baby came home just in time for his mommy and his brother to come down with COVID-19.

All are doing pretty well now.

But my son has been unable to find a van to purchase or even order for the next few months. So we offered to loan them our mini-van until they could get one, and he and I were discussing the car insurance situation.

“I sent your information to our insurance lady, and we are waiting to hear back from her,” I told him.

“Wait. Your insurance lady? You have People?” he said. “Insurance People?” At least it sounded like he had capitalized the word “People.”

“Yep, her name is ‘Janet’ and she solves our car insurance problems,” I said. “And we have a medical insurance person named ‘Stacey,’ and she takes care of our medical insurance. We send her the list of our medications every October, and she tells us the best policy and then enrolls us. We just sign.”

“See, old people have People. I don’t have People,” he said. “If I can’t do it online or do a chat, I don’t do anything.”

“It’s better to have People,” I said. “Actually, Janet is related to some friends of David’s at his church, so we’ve been to a graduation party and sat with her. What can I say? It’s Danville, and people have People in Danville.”

I didn’t tell him that Stacey also became my sister’s People last year during an insurance dilemma and she helped my used-to-be sister-in-law in Richmond.

Our cars have People too. John at Smith-Davis has known several of our vehicles throughout the years. Our pest control People have been Ken and now Dan. I was so upset when Ken got sick and didn’t recover. Now Dan, who is from Maine, stands between spiders and me.

Angie is my glasses repair People at Sam’s Club. I took my granddaughter by to visit her when the little sweetie was staying with me.

Micah in Florida is our retirement advisor People. His son is playing his last game of baseball in some kind of league down in Florida, and he’s sad. Micah and his family are going on a cruise soon, but it’s not the same ship my daughter is going on. He’ll take us out to lunch if we want to the next time we are driving that way.

Kevin is our electrical People. He fixes all electrical problems and visits for a while afterward. He even killed a bat in our garage for us. I guess he’s our bat People too.

I’ve had the same doctor since he came to town in the 80s. He’s my medical People. I keep telling him to let me know when he’s going to retire, so I can prepare myself.

I don’t know the name of my medium-Diet-Dr.-Pepper People in the Hardee’s drive-thru, but she calls me “love” and knows I also need a Coke with no ice for my husband.

I even have physical therapy People since I’ve had to have therapy twice this year. Heath, I hope not to see you again for a while.

I don’t know how people outside of Danville who don’t have some connection to most everyone shopping in Walmart on a given day live without People. I daresay if I ever move away from Danville, it would be my People whom I would miss the most.

A Google search is nice if you need help, but it won’t ask you how your mama is doing. I’ve chatted with some nice human beings on help lines, but they don’t tell me what to do about the crab grass in the yard. Being helpful is one thing, but being my People is another.

As Barbara Streisand sang years ago, “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.”

After talking to my son, though, and seeing that he needs People, I would change the words to “People who have People are the luckiest people in the world.”

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.