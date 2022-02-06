7XMOM: Please don’t make me into a pizza face

If I had it to do over, I would minor in history in college. But I’m not doing it over, so I will write history lessons myself. This is the history of telephones from party lines to becoming a pizza head.

I’ve always had a telephone — I’m not that old — but, as some might remember, they used to sit on a table or be nailed to a wall. It was laborious to dial the numbers all around in a circle. Long distance was costly. It wasn’t easy.

I don’t remember exactly how much long distance cost, but I do know that when we were stationed with the Army for three years in Hawaii and much later in Germany, we never used it.

We actually went three whole years during those times not talking to our grandparents. Never. Not even at Christmas. It seems unbelievable now.

When we were stationed in the U.S. we would occasionally use long distance, mostly for three minutes and with Daddy keeping watch on the time.

At some point, phones got prettier and were called “princess phones.”

I showed my grandson one of them in an antique store not long ago and he said, “What in the world is this thing?” He could not figure it out even with several guesses.

When I first got married, way too young, I might mention, I got to call my parents every Sunday for just a little bit.

Later, after the kids grew and the husband changed, our long distance plan started at 9 p.m. I can’t remember if it was free then or just cheaper. But when my son worked out of town as a college student, he always called at 9:01, and I still love him for that, even when a good TV program was starting at 9 in the days before DVRs.

Then cellular phones came along and were called that. We were late to the cellular game but finally got one for “emergencies.” I loaned it to my son one evening when he was picking someone up at the Raleigh-Durham airport.

Three days later I said, “Oh, you haven’t given me the cellular phone back.”

He answered, “Oh, I forgot to tell you that I lost it at the gas station in North Carolina.”

Oh. I checked the bill somehow — probably called and actually talked to a person — and found out someone else had been enjoying our cellular phone.

Long after others got one, I finally got a smartphone, and now I live on it like everyone does.

And now my reward for being such a faithful telephone user is that I have become a pizza face.

If you have grandkids living far away, you are probably a pizza face too.

The kids don’t want to talk to me. They just want to push the buttons and turn into funny or scary faces.

The parents will say to a child, long before I am finished talking to them, “Do you want to talk to Grandma?” Of course they do. They want control of the magic object.

“No, no, don’t go away. Stay close,” I beg the parent. But they are already at least a room and a flight of stairs away.

Then I am looking at either a princess or a monster with a melting face or a dancing cucumber or pizza slice or, the absolute worst of all, a face with spiders crawling all over it.

I refuse to see the spider one anymore, threatening to hang up if they don’t turn me into a beautiful queen again. I actually had a spider nightmare after a particularly traumatic phone call with a granddaughter not long ago. And it’s the granddaughter who is afraid of everything and sleeps in the tub if a storm is expected.

I just sit there. I used to read books to the little ones, but now I’m just a pizza face. I’m not the living, breathing person of wisdom and wit with so much to offer my grandchildren, but a pizza face.

Sometimes I just put the phone down and do something actually useful to mankind until the parent comes back and says, “Are you still on the phone?”

“Save me,” I plead with a ferocious dragon head and fiery breath.

But one day the grandkids won’t care about talking to me for any reason. I’m already in that stage with a few of them.

So until then I’ll embrace my pizza face and wait for what’s next in the history of phones.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.