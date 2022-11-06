7xMom: Please take the pillowcases, but hands off my tablecloths

By the time this column runs, David and I will already be home from a trip to Arkansas to visit our grandkids and their parents. I am telling you this because my daughter says I should never tell anyone when we are going to be out of town. So we’re home if you were planning on robbing us, or even if you weren’t.

If you were going to rob us, then let me please apologize about my linen closet. I try to always have my house neat and clean before we leave town in case I don’t return alive and the women at church tell David they’ll come and help clean the house. This time, however, I have not really re-organized the linen closet and don’t think I’ll have time tomorrow to do it.

So it will be what it is.

I would, however, like to explain why I have about 59 pillowcases stacked on one side of a shelf. I really would like to explain, but I don’t know why I have about 59 pillowcases there. I can’t even remember buying pillowcases since the 70s, yet every week there are more pillowcases than there were the night before.

Someone is bringing pillowcases into my house and leaving them. After company left one time, there was a cute little girly pillowcase left behind. I sent out a picture to everyone who had been there and asked who left this cute little pillowcase. No one had ever seen it before. How do you explain that?

There are pillowcases in colors that I wouldn’t buy under duress.

At times I think that someone came in and stole my two nice tablecloths and left me pillowcases so that I wouldn’t be mad.

The story there is that I bought two nice white tablecloths big enough for my dining room table at a Home Goods store out in Utah.

I used them for maybe three or four years, then one disappeared completely. Who came into my home, ate my cooking and then surreptitiously stole my tablecloth?

I adjusted, however, sure I would find it some place at some time, and used my lesser-liked tablecloths. Then last summer I had a few kids and grandkids home and used my nice tablecloth. We took it off the table and put it by the washing machine and have never seen it since.

Never. Nowhere. I have looked everywhere. No one remembers putting it in the washer or folding it or putting it away. It is gone. I have become this sad older lady sending out pictures and texts after company leaves, asking who has taken my linens.

I finally gave up and bought two commercial white tablecloths at Sam’s Club.

So I am a failure at keeping tablecloths safe, yet I am a success at producing pillowcases.

This talent seems to have spread to include producing pillows at the nursing home where my mother has been since her surgery in the summer.

She had one pillow and was brought another one. She only needed one, so I put one in the closet. And I found one already in there that had not been there before. That gave her three. So I gave a CNA one to take away, and the next day there were four in Mother’s room.

Her sweet roommate then remarked that she used to only have two pillows but now had three. Why can’t this room be producing tablecloths instead of pillows? I don’t know if I will even be able to get in the room tomorrow for all the pillows there.

In conclusion for this domestic dilemma, I have no answers. I only have pillowcases.

So if you still want to rob us, please start with the linen closet that needs organizing again and take half of the pillowcases. Hands off my tablecloths, though.