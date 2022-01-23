7XMOM: Point me to the $14.99 tennis shoes rack

Case in point: Both David and I needed new tennis shoes, or whatever, so we went to a store that offered a BOGO half off. The rules for the sale were quite confusing to buy one pair and get the second one half off. There were orange and white price tags and just white tags with different specifications to qualify for the sale. The sale varied among the brands too.

If I weren’t such a cheapskate, I would have given up when my eyes began to glaze over as the sales person explained it to me. But dangle a sales challenge before me, and I’m a dog with a favorite bone.

I was determined to find the right size, right kind and right color to match with the right brand and color of tag to get my 50% off. I sent David off with specific instructions too since he is not a shopper of the browse-and-compare type, but of the see-it-and-grab-it type.

I started looking for shoes, but soon realized that most of them I liked could only be the full price shoes. I figured David’s would be the most expensive, so I went to help him decide before I chose.

The last time he bought tennis shoes we were in Arkansas at a big outdoors store, and he had picked out shoes, tried them on and decided on a pair before I stopped perusing the cast-iron frying pans I didn’t need one aisle over.

This time he decided, and I approved, on a pair that looked exactly like the last three pair of tennis shoes he has purchased. When you’ve got a good thing going, why change?

Once I knew what his price was, I could find the appropriate tag and get mine half off.

Now let’s flash forward to my 90-year-old mother’s living room a few days later when she noticed I had on new shoes. (I know it’s a spoiler that I did find a pair of shoes.)

“How much do you think these cost?” I asked her, who grew up during the Depression.

“$14.99,” she said.

“No,” I replied. “I got them half off, but they were originally $70.”

“What in the world is worth $70 in those shoes?” she asked.

“I know,” I said. “Shoes are outrageously priced.”

Now you know I paid half of $70 for my shoes. I do like them, but there must be about $4 worth of material in them, and I can’t imagine whoever glued them together is making much per hour.

So why do tennis shoes cost so much money? One of my sons just paid more for a pair of running shoes for his daughter than my rent was for my first apartment.

Like so many things in life, I have no answers, just a lot of questions.

I think I’m actually emotionally damaged about the whole shoe situation from the years I spent buying shoes for seven children. School shoes shopping was one of the worst times of the year, and shoes were probably less than $30 a pair then.

I still remember my one son — the one who just paid an arm and a leg for the running shoes — telling me sadly during a school shoes shopping expedition that he just wished one year he could have shoes that were this year’s style and not last year’s.

It broke my heart. I told him he could pick out any pair of shoes he wanted, and I would pay half and he could pay half. I don’t remember how he wound up earning the money. He did sell candy on the bus one year until he got busted. Or maybe I paid him for doing something.

Anyway now he can afford any shoes he wants, and I remain a cheapskate.

For now I will enjoy my shoes, and David has replaced his everyday shoes with his new shoes and moved up his everyday shoes to be the outside work shoes and thrown the former outside work shoes away. It’s a whole thing.

I still don’t know why tennis shoes are so durned expensive, though, other than the fact the shoe manufacturers know we have to have them.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.