7XMOM: Pray for me; I’m helping with the triplets

Other funny things are said to invoke compliance to some semblance of law and order within the home.

I realized my daughter-in-law makes a lot of promises for “tomorrow,” which is really a magical date when none of the things she promises is going to happen. Her best promise, however, that I heard was “Yes, if you finish your breakfast, you can have a snack.”

I fully support her since I used to yell at the kids who were screaming during naptime, “Just let Mommy finish writing her book and I’ll take you to Disney World.” I published the book, but Disney World never really happened.

But you tend to promise lots of things to just get all three to sit down and be somewhat quiet. I actually said the words, “Everyone sit down and you can put your own honey on your pancake.”

Again, what was I thinking? Apparently nothing about how much honey three 4-year-olds with permission can spread on themselves, the table and siblings.

Then there are the Band-Aids. All day long everyone needs a Band-Aid. They are stored high up on a shelf that necessitates the dragging of a stool across the room, stretching up to not be able to reach it and calling an adult.