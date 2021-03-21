7XMOM: Pray for me; I’m helping with the triplets

I am flying to Arkansas again to help with grandchildren. It’s the family with the 12-year-old daughter, 9-year-old daughter and 4-year-old triplets. When it’s the triplets, it’s always exciting.
I’m making the little boy triplet, Luke, happy by bringing him a big container. That handsome, big blue-eyed sweetie loves a good container. He carries it around all day, opening and closing it, and putting a variety of treasures in it.
Last time I was there he was carrying around an empty Tylenol bottle with a child-proof lid. I lasted longer than the parents in endlessly opening that for him. Finally, I said, “Let me show you how to open this, Luke.”
Then reality sank in. What was I thinking? You don’t teach children how to open child-proof lids. What kind of grandmother am I?
Of course, I am the only person in the house who can’t turn the child-proof door handles because of the arthritis in my hands. So who do I call? One of the triplets. They also know the secret of the lock on the ice maker and are very upset when I forget to lock it back.
Then much of life seems to revolve around making sure everyone is going potty. Especially Luke. What is it with little boys? They think that every successful trip to the potty is their last one in life, a once and done.
Lots of promises are made dependent upon everyone going potty. I’ve even said, “Luke, I’ll open your bottle if you’ll go potty. Just. Go. Potty.”
Other funny things are said to invoke compliance to some semblance of law and order within the home.
I realized my daughter-in-law makes a lot of promises for “tomorrow,” which is really a magical date when none of the things she promises is going to happen. Her best promise, however, that I heard was “Yes, if you finish your breakfast, you can have a snack.”
I fully support her since I used to yell at the kids who were screaming during naptime, “Just let Mommy finish writing her book and I’ll take you to Disney World.” I published the book, but Disney World never really happened.
But you tend to promise lots of things to just get all three to sit down and be somewhat quiet. I actually said the words, “Everyone sit down and you can put your own honey on your pancake.”
Again, what was I thinking? Apparently nothing about how much honey three 4-year-olds with permission can spread on themselves, the table and siblings.
Then there are the Band-Aids. All day long everyone needs a Band-Aid. They are stored high up on a shelf that necessitates the dragging of a stool across the room, stretching up to not be able to reach it and calling an adult.
There is no talking a child out of a Band-Aid. None. You are wasting your breath. You may as well just get the Band-Aid at the first mention and hide a couple in your pocket to avoid that dreaded sound of a stool being dragged across a floor. There are fewer scarier sounds than that.
I have already been practicing saying, “Here are the Band-Aids and when they are gone, they are gone. Just get your Band-Aid and move on with your life.”
I told my son after a few days with them that there really is only one person in that household who is not held hostage in fear of the triplets.
“It’s Faith,” I said. “She’s the only one in control of them.”
And she is. She can say, “Everyone who wants to play with me, sit down,” and they will sit down.
“No, not there. Sit there,” she will say, and they will get up and move. “Now be quiet and listen.” And they do.
My son now sends Faith in at night to get the girls back in their beds. The transition to “big girl” beds has been fraught with difficulties.
They are really are good little kids. There are just so many of them. I lose track very easily and panic. They think it’s funny.
I feel sometimes like I am defending the home against a troop of marauding Vikings on the hunt for food and wreaking havoc on civilization as we know it.
It’s a good thing they are adorable with their big, blue eyes and infectious laughs.
I am prepared, though. I have a bag of Tootsie Rolls and Band-Aids are on the grocery list. I am woman, hear me roar.
Stay tuned.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.