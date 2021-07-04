7XMOM: Prepare for a spatchcocked turkey and a twin-size trundle bed

I have always prided myself on having anything and everything a guest in my house needs. That pride has worked well for many years, but as King Solomon warned, “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

My destruction and fall came when I had a houseful of company last week.

I decided to have Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, June 24, and use the huge turkey that had been sitting in the freezer since COVID-19 cancelled our real Thanksgiving dinner last year.

I decided to do the whole shebang of turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn pudding, cranberry sauce and even the pumpkin pies still in the freezer. It would be delicious, it would be fun and it would be a lot of work.

My son, Mark, took over the turkey baking, as I knew he would. I knew my usual salted, peppered and butter basted turkey would not be up to his standards. And, since I am a highly intuitive mother and know my kids however much they don’t think I do, I was once again right.

The turkey was to be spatchcocked (Google it) to be moister and take less time to cook. But Mark also wanted to put a bunch of spices on it that I really in my heart didn’t believe go with turkey and which I didn’t have.