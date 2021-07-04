7XMOM: Prepare for a spatchcocked turkey and a twin-size trundle bed

I have always prided myself on having anything and everything a guest in my house needs. That pride has worked well for many years, but as King Solomon warned, “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”
My destruction and fall came when I had a houseful of company last week.
I decided to have Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, June 24, and use the huge turkey that had been sitting in the freezer since COVID-19 cancelled our real Thanksgiving dinner last year.
I decided to do the whole shebang of turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn pudding, cranberry sauce and even the pumpkin pies still in the freezer. It would be delicious, it would be fun and it would be a lot of work.
My son, Mark, took over the turkey baking, as I knew he would. I knew my usual salted, peppered and butter basted turkey would not be up to his standards. And, since I am a highly intuitive mother and know my kids however much they don’t think I do, I was once again right.
The turkey was to be spatchcocked (Google it) to be moister and take less time to cook. But Mark also wanted to put a bunch of spices on it that I really in my heart didn’t believe go with turkey and which I didn’t have.
I usually have everything he needs to cook, but not this time. (Who puts nutmeg on a turkey anyway? I don’t even put it in pumpkin pie.)
“You don’t have many spices,” he said.
“I have what I need,” I said. “I have two kinds of hot sauces.” Last time he was there my hot sauces, which David and I never use, were not adequate.
So he had to buy spices, and I suppose I’ll find a use for Himalayan sea salt.
As if my inadequate spices weren’t enough, I didn’t have Epsom salt to soak the dog’s paw in.
“I just threw away my Epsom salt because I hadn’t used it in years, nay, decades,” I said.
My self-esteem took a nosedive.
In my defense, however, I had extra toothbrushes because there’s always someone who loses a toothbrush. I forced my stepson to take five new toothbrushes with him.
I had olives and avocadoes for the taco salads and Cool Whip in the freezer for the pies. Frozen fudge from Christmas I forgot to bring out, and filtered milk for the ones with delicate stomachs. I had 10 loaves of homemade sourdough bread for the humans and Benadryl for the dog. Best of all, I had extra chargers and even one for a Kindle crisis.
I closed out my orthopedic supply closet a few years back when my sons all developed more sense, but I had Band-Aids and expensive petroleum jelly with vitamins for owies.
So I tried. More toothbrushes and Epsom salt are on my grocery list.
I feel good, however, that my preparedness seems to have been passed on to the next generation.
I showed my daughter-in-law from Massachusetts, Erika, the new day bed with a trundle that I had bought for a bedroom. She thought it looked nice in the room.
“But I need to buy a white twin bed skirt to hide the trundle bed,” I said. “I just haven’t done it yet.”
“I have one in the van,” she said.
“Wait. Why do you have an extra twin-size white bed skirt in your van?” I asked incredulously.
“Well, I didn’t need it and I thought someone else might,” she said.
Well, I did, and now I don’t have to buy one. She brought it in and it will work perfectly.
See, people, it pays to be prepared and to have one of everything in your possession.
Just stop assuming everyone has nutmeg for a spatchcocked turkey or a bed skirt for a trundle bed.
