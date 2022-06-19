7XMOM: Saying goodbye never gets easier

Fifteen years ago I wrote a column about my youngest child, Mary Susan, leaving home for Texas after she had just gotten married. She was ecstatic, and I was trying hard to be brave, while secretly my heart was aching.

Well, she’s doing it to me again. I’ve visited her in Texas, Utah and California these last 15 years. I’ve been there to welcome five beautiful babies home, and done tons of laundry, wiped and bathed all parts of every child, cleaned up their quite creative messes and walked with, read to, baked with, colored with and eaten with them so many times.

I’ve loved the last few years of visiting with her family in Utah, my second favorite place to be. But, alas, she’s leaving me again. I know I sound like a martyr, but I’m trying to be brave. It’s just so hard.

When I visited her in Utah in February, I flew in late and didn’t see her much that night since it was 1 a.m. to my body’s time. I got up early to see the kids off to school the next morning and plopped down at the kitchen counter.

She stood across from me and said, “I have news.”

Well, I knew she wasn’t pregnant, so I said, “What?”

“We’re moving,” she said.

For one brief moment, the universe paused and my hopes filled my soul. Where were they moving to? Charlotte, Raleigh, Northern Virginia, any place that didn’t involve a plane trip?

“To where?” I said, my heart was now in my throat.

“To Portugal,” she said.

“Portugal?” I said. I knew her husband, Tim, had served a two-year church mission and loved it, plus he speaks fluent Portuguese, but Portugal? That is a long way away and the flights are over water. I’ve never wanted to die by drowning.

In summary, they are selling everything they have, including their beautiful home, switching from an in-person to a part-time remote job for Tim and going on a two-year adventure. The kids have had a variety of reactions, but are mostly excited.

Mary Susan tells me that everyone they tell thinks it’s exciting. I tell her everyone first of all has my reaction of “Portugal?” and then hopes they have a wonderful time and everything works out well.

Continuing the conversation at the counter that morning, she then said, “I have a hard ask too.”

“What?” I said, wondering how anything could be harder than telling them goodbye and having an ocean between us with the state of Europe and the world at this time.

“Can you keep Harley?” she said. Harley is their beautiful golden retriever they got a few months ago and just love.

“Sure,” I said. I’ve been wanting a dog but not the expense, and she said they’d pay for everything, so it sounded perfect. Harley and I can cry together when they leave. Besides I told her I knew they’d come back for Harley, maybe not me. (There I go with that martyr thing again.)

I don’t know much about Portugal, well, nothing really, but I guess I’ll learn. They are renting a house a short walk to a beach, so that’s nice.

Maybe I’ll even go visit. I haven’t flown over water since 1968 and haven’t really wanted to. I sat on a plane by a Delta pilot catching a flight home one time and asked him a question I have wondered for years.

“So if I’m flying across an ocean, and the plane is going to crash, will I die upon impact with the water or survive the landing and drown?” I asked.

“It depends how good your pilot is,” he answered. “If the pilot is not good, then you’ll die crashing into the ocean, but if the pilot is good, then you will land on the ocean and die from drowning.”

I felt no better after that conversation.

So we’ll see how it goes. I have a long visit from them the end of this summer to look forward to, and then I picture Harley and me crying and whining in front of the house as they drive away, and that’s as far as I’ve gotten.

Sometimes motherhood is just plain hard.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.