7XMOM: Saying goodbye to Dawn

And there wasn’t anyone who loved marshmallow Peeps more than she did. She kept her Aunt Paulette busy looking for Peeps throughout the seasons.

Blue was her favorite color. She always wanted everything blue, which is why we all wore blue to her funeral.

She loved Mr. Rogers and Price is Right. She always, always bid $800 and in her mind always won.

She loved to play Go Fish with her big cards that must be 40 years old by now. She always won. Mother never won because Mother felt bad asking Dawn for a particular fish when she could see her cards.

She loved Elvis Presley and Kenny Rogers and “danced,” swinging her arm to rock her wheelchair. I didn’t have the heart to tell her when Kenny Rogers died last year.

I’ve always thought having a child with a disability means always, every minute of the day and night, having a broken heart. But in the scriptures we are told the Lord will heal the brokenhearted. Sometimes it says he will bind up the brokenhearted. I have felt mostly as I begged him for strength to care for Dawn that he bound up my broken heart, not completely healing it from the pain, but binding it up sufficiently that I might stand up and move forward in faith to valiantly endure to the end.