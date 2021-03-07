7XMOM: Saying goodbye to Dawn

If you’ve noticed my column has been missing for two weeks, it’s because my daughter, Dawn, passed away on Feb. 24.
She is my daughter who had cerebral palsy since birth and has lived at a wonderful place called The Virginia Home for the past 22 years.
After visiting her most every week, I hadn’t been able to see her, except through a glass window, since last March 15, 2020, when nursing homes shut their doors. It has been an excruciating few months, especially since she developed a pressure sore on her back that continued to worsen even with outstanding medical care. Eating was also struggle for her and she lost down from 90 pounds to 72, despite the staff’s best efforts to encourage her to eat.
About three weeks ago she began to struggle to stay awake and, to make a long story short, her body began to shut down. The medical staff said it was time for hospice, and I agreed, coming home early from babysitting in Arkansas to be with her the last few days.
Since disabled people are usually defined by what they can’t do — walk, talk clearly, use their hands, etc. — let me tell me what Dawn could do.
She held on to the best things in her life. She couldn’t remember what she had for lunch or had done just a few hours before, but she remembered names and had a few memories she talked about a lot. One memory she especially talked about was when her beloved grandfather, Del, whom she called “Dul,” held her. “Dul held me,” she would say over and over.
She loved her “Dul,” but after he died in 1996, she turned her whole heart to my mother, her grandmother “Mom.”
We were sitting in Dawn’s room once when Mother turned to her and said, “Dawn, why do you like me so much?” Dawn reached up with difficulty and put her arm around Mother’s neck, pulling Mother to her and said in her broken words, “I love you, Mom.”
Through the many years of being Dawn’s mother on earth I must admit that I didn’t see a lot of blessings in it. It was incredibly difficult, and I’m sure I cried a million tears and prayed a million prayers, asking for strength to just be Dawn’s mother and then trying the best I could. I don’t exactly know what that experience did for me, but I hope it made me into a person worthy enough to be with Dawn for eternity.
One blessing I see is that her four brothers and two sisters grew up to be incredibly kind people, who are always sensitive to the needs of those struggling with disabilities.
Dawn also loved to color with the help of a device strapped to her arm. When she heard anyone was sick or that it was their birthday, she said, “Do a picture. Do a picture now.” And she would work hard at it, doing the very best she could with what little ability she had.
She especially loved a good Cookie Monster picture, although she always called him “Nanoo,” for some reason we don’t remember.
And there wasn’t anyone who loved marshmallow Peeps more than she did. She kept her Aunt Paulette busy looking for Peeps throughout the seasons.
Blue was her favorite color. She always wanted everything blue, which is why we all wore blue to her funeral.
She loved Mr. Rogers and Price is Right. She always, always bid $800 and in her mind always won.
She loved to play Go Fish with her big cards that must be 40 years old by now. She always won. Mother never won because Mother felt bad asking Dawn for a particular fish when she could see her cards.
She loved Elvis Presley and Kenny Rogers and “danced,” swinging her arm to rock her wheelchair. I didn’t have the heart to tell her when Kenny Rogers died last year.
I’ve always thought having a child with a disability means always, every minute of the day and night, having a broken heart. But in the scriptures we are told the Lord will heal the brokenhearted. Sometimes it says he will bind up the brokenhearted. I have felt mostly as I begged him for strength to care for Dawn that he bound up my broken heart, not completely healing it from the pain, but binding it up sufficiently that I might stand up and move forward in faith to valiantly endure to the end.
I am confident that when it came time for her life to end, Daddy stepped through the door and walked over to her and held out his hand. She put hers into it and stood up, strong and happy, to walk out with him. I know he paused to hold her for a moment.
I look forward to the day I will stand before her and see her standing tall, straight and beautiful, with a clear mind. Until then, I will find comfort and peace in knowing she is no longer struggling in an imperfect body.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.