7XMOM: Seeing people as they really are

Two weeks ago one of the residents, Billy, at The Virginia Home in Richmond was hospitalized.

That’s where my daughter Dawn lived before she passed away last year. We had gotten to know Billy when visiting Dawn for so many years. His mother, Delmar, was one of my dearest friends, and we often talked of the fear mothers of disabled children have of dying or being incapacitated while our children are still alive.

Delmar’s worse fears came true when she suffered several major strokes year before last and was rendered incapable of caring for Billy. A brother and a sister, plus other extended family, have stepped up and taken care of both him and her. They are a wonderful family.

On Facebook the devoted sister reminded everyone that just because a person can’t talk or walk doesn’t mean that they aren’t a person and should be treated with kindness and respect.

I thought about that again when our mother developed a hole in her stomach this week, possibly from her arthritis medicine, and was in agony with air in her abdomen. Everyone at the hospital was very kind to her, but she was in so much pain and the wait for the tests and diagnosis was excruciatingly too long.

As I asked repeatedly for more pain meds, I thought about Billy’s situation and looked at my poor, suffering 90-year-old mother, my heart begging everyone to see her as the younger, capable, energetic woman she used to be. And I think they did; I’m not complaining except for the long wait in a crowded ER.

Mother is a proud veteran of two years in the Army. She wanted to go to medical school, but the family didn’t have the money, so she joined the WAC and loved it. She soon met a shy blue-eyed soldier just back from Korea. Growing up, we knew Daddy wouldn’t eat rice and almost got blown up in a tank, and that’s all he would share.

Married and pregnant with me soon after, she left the WAC because pregnancy wasn’t allowed. She transitioned to being a devoted Army wife after that, following Daddy to Kansas, Hawaii, Germany and California. I don’t ever recall a word of complaint from her when he spent weeks out “in the field,” leaving her alone to handle the problems of two (might I say ‘wonderfully behaved’) daughters.

She loved the Army life.

In Mother’s brutally honest way, she might have told me last year that when I pulled my hair back into my COVID ponytail it made me look older. Thanks, Mother. But she was also the mother who gathered up my straight-A report cards and threw them on the desk of the principal in Germany, demanding to know why her straight-A daughter was suddenly getting Cs.

The teacher was extremely and unfairly strict, making me stay after school for stopping at the water fountain one day after recess. He also made us learn all the state capitals in one night, and Mother stayed up helping me memorize them all. I can still remember her “Boys eat (Boise) Idaho potatoes.”

She might have looked old and helpless in that hospital bed, but she was also the person who cared for her elderly father and mother. Upon their deaths, she took her brother with Down syndrome into Daddy’s and her home for 13 years and cared for him until his death. She became a widow three months later when Daddy died of cancer.

When my daughter Dawn was born with cerebral palsy, Mother was the light of Dawn’s life. When Dawn moved to a home in Richmond, Mother was my companion on hundreds of trips through the years to visit Dawn. Now she forgets and asks me when we are going to see Dawn again, and I have to remind her.

Mother loved her Dawnie-poo, and Dawn loved her “Mom.” When Dawn was close to death in Richmond last year and not speaking, she suddenly said, “Mom.” The heavens parted, and Dawn and Mother had one last conversation on the phone.

Dawn said, “Mom coming?” Mother in her memory loss and refusal to believe we were losing Dawn promised Dawn she would come and see her again.

The only word Dawn said after that was “juice” one more time.

Mother’s hair might be gray now and sticking up all over, her teeth almost all gone and her arms wrinkled and veined, but her spirit is eternal and that was what we were desperate for everyone to see that night in the hospital. And they did.

Mother is better now after a middle-of-the-night surgery. Thank you for coming in, Dr. Honea, to help a 90-year-old woman in pain.

I pray for more patience with her as she asks the same thing over and over every day.

I’m going to try to remember the person she really was, is and will be again perfectly one day and ask for forgiveness when I forget.