7XMOM: Shoe Goo is always better than dipping into my clothing budget

A friend of mine told me recently she’s surprised David is still with me as often as I talk about him in my columns.
I told her he likes being famous. He said, “I do?”
Actually, my column sort of brought us together, so he must have figured what he might get himself into. Maybe he just married me to get famous.
Anyway, let’s consider David’s shoes. He doesn’t get involved much in fashion by any means. He has a flannel season and a white T-shirt season and during the transition seasons, a flannel shirt over the T-shirt season.
Then he has Sunday shoes and tennis shoes. He has a good pair of tennis shoes and a work-outside pair of tennis shoes. It’s a brilliant system: when the good pair wears out, it becomes the work-outside pair, and if I have my way, the worn-out work-outside pair gets thrown away.
Believe me that he wears them out. The shoe laces are broken and tied back together again, they are dirty and the soles are flopping. When it gets hard for him to walk in the dying shoes, he buys Shoe Goo and glues the bottoms back on. He does this especially if the good tennis shoes are not quite in bad enough shape to become the work-outside shoes. When there is not enough bottom left to actually glue back on, he faces the fact it is time for a shoe transition.
He also has a pair of boots I do believe he has had since before we were married, which has been 23 years. Every year I think I’m going to buy him a new pair for Christmas, but I know he won’t throw the old ones away because they still are serviceable.
Then he has two pairs of sandals and some summer canvas shoes. I had forgotten I had bought him a pair of sandals already when I gave him the second pair, and he kindly looked at me and said, “What if I told you I already had a pair?”
I think I said something wonderfully patient like “Now you can have a choice.” I was probably thinking, “Then why haven’t you worn them in so long that I have forgotten you had them?”
I don’t know why he doesn’t like wearing sandals. To me it’s about the best thing about summer. They keep you cool. Tennis shoes and socks do not.
I try every summer to get him to wear sandals more, but I think I waste my breath. And then I knew someone who got some of his toes sliced off by a lawn mower, so I worry that will happen on the very day that David wears sandals to mow the grass. Of course, the someone who got his toes sliced off was about 8 years old, but that is beside the point.
David gets really hot mowing the grass, so he could pass out, fall off the mower and the mower could make crazy circles around our yard and head back for his toes on the very day David finally listens to me and wears sandals.
So I basically make peace with his whole sandal situation. I’m amazing.
The tennis shoe transition doesn’t happen often so I can deal with that too. In fact, in pure woman fashion, when he does decide to do what I want and get new shoes, I don’t like it. Shoe expenses come out of our clothing budget, which is usually all mine. It’s not a whole lot, but I also consider the grocery budget and the leftover money budget a subsidiary of the clothing budget. It works for me, and David really has no idea.
Then when David buys shoes, in typical man fashion, he goes in, looks, doesn’t touch a thing and picks out a pair of shoes. It all happens quickly. No searching for deals, comparison shopping between five stores, trying on many pairs and agonizing.
That’s what happened the last time he needed shoes. We were out of town visiting kids and we went to a Bass Pro Shop. In the time it took me to stop and glance at the cast-iron frying pans, he looked at the shoes, tried a pair on and decided to buy them. They weren’t even on sale. He just wanted to get out of the store. For a person who hates math, I can recall prices down to a penny, and I remember he went over the clothing budget by $20.
I had to do some shuffling.
We will see what this summer brings. I worked in the garden with him this week and his soles were flopping. Maybe I’ll shop some sales and bring him home some tennis shoes.
It certainly won’t be sandals.
