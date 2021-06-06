7XMOM: Shoe Goo is always better than dipping into my clothing budget

Then he has two pairs of sandals and some summer canvas shoes. I had forgotten I had bought him a pair of sandals already when I gave him the second pair, and he kindly looked at me and said, “What if I told you I already had a pair?”

I think I said something wonderfully patient like “Now you can have a choice.” I was probably thinking, “Then why haven’t you worn them in so long that I have forgotten you had them?”

I don’t know why he doesn’t like wearing sandals. To me it’s about the best thing about summer. They keep you cool. Tennis shoes and socks do not.

I try every summer to get him to wear sandals more, but I think I waste my breath. And then I knew someone who got some of his toes sliced off by a lawn mower, so I worry that will happen on the very day that David wears sandals to mow the grass. Of course, the someone who got his toes sliced off was about 8 years old, but that is beside the point.

David gets really hot mowing the grass, so he could pass out, fall off the mower and the mower could make crazy circles around our yard and head back for his toes on the very day David finally listens to me and wears sandals.

So I basically make peace with his whole sandal situation. I’m amazing.