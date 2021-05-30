7XMOM: Sitting on the tarmac, one of life’s choicest experiences

Flying out of Arkansas two weeks ago posed a new problem. The plane had two yapping puppies in carriers. We had heard them barking from the sidewalk outside, in the terminal and then onto the plane. Granted, they were afraid, but shouldn’t an emotional support animal be a little more stable?

So we waited while the puppies barked and the annoyed passengers around them complained and cussed and demanded. We were moments away from being a viral social media post.

One of the men cursing the most was one row in front of us on the other side of the aisle. He was complaining about the barking several rows ahead of him, not realizing a puppy was right behind him. But that puppy’s owner had taken him out of the carrier and was holding him, so he was quiet.

The flight attendant noticed and told the owner TSA regulations said that the puppy had to stay in the carrier. I got my cellphone out to record the confrontation and become a famous reporter. But it never happened.

Then a couple of ticket agents came on the plane and the pilot came out, and, whether willingly or unwillingly, the passenger with the barker up front deplaned and her friend with the puppy in the lap decided to also.

I wondered the whole trip what happened to them.

Life experiences teach you things. First of all, expect the delay. Secondly, if the layover choice is 37 minutes or three hours and 37 minutes, go for the latter. Thirdly, hope by the time you get there, it’s time to bake cinnamon pretzel bites.

