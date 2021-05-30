7XMOM: Sitting on the tarmac, one of life’s choicest experiences

A public service announcement: If you know what’s good for you, don’t fly with me. Strange things happen when I’m on a plane.
I already don’t like to fly and expect the worst to happen. That, of course, is zombies on the plane as in that movie I never should have watched — “World War Z.” Luckily, no zombies have ever shown themselves on one of my flights, but if Brad Pitt ever takes the seat beside me, I will calm my fluttering heart and get off the plane.
Zombies aside, my flights are delayed for the weirdest things.
A couple of months ago as I was trying to get home from Arkansas for a family emergency, my early-morning flight was the only one going east from the small airport and the only one not cancelled. The past few days a polar vortex had kept the temperatures around 25 below zero, and we had both snow and ice on the ground.
I got to the airport early and boarded the flight on time about 7 a.m. Then we sat. And sat. And sat. And then finally the pilot started talking, never a good sign.
He was sorry, but they had just discovered the engine was frozen and needed to be thawed. Granted, a thawed engine is vital, but couldn’t it have occurred to someone about midnight that the temperature was minus 25 and the engine might be getting cold and that baby needed to be pulled into a hangar?
We sat on the tarmac for an hour and a half, and it was only through the tender mercies of God and kind people at American Airlines that I didn’t miss my connection in Charlotte.
Another time I sat on the tarmac for ages while a clogged toilet was unclogged. Again, I understand why you can’t take to the air with a clogged toilet, but an hour to unclog it?
I’ve potty-trained children and grandchildren with a penchant for an over-use of toilet paper, so give me that plunger and let me fix it.
Another time we sat and sat on the tarmac. The engines started, then the engines stopped. The pilot came on and announced his apologies, but no one could get the jet bridge to disconnect from the plane and maintenance had to be called.
It took maintenance a while to figure that out. I don’t understand all the intricacies involved in merging a jet bridge and a jet, but my confidence in the airline’s ability to get a big jet up into the sky and keep it there was just a little damaged.
Another time I stood at the gate as we waited an hour for the pilot and crew to arrive. Apparently, they are required to have a certain amount of time between flights and they had gotten in late the night before. (Zombies in Chicago? I don’t know.) So the crew needed an extra hour of sleep.
Well, so did I. Couldn’t that all-powerful app have told me to slow down and get to the airport at six instead of five to stand an hour? The saddest thing was that Annie’s Pretzels next to that gate doesn’t make the cinnamon pretzel bites that early.
Flying out of Arkansas two weeks ago posed a new problem. The plane had two yapping puppies in carriers. We had heard them barking from the sidewalk outside, in the terminal and then onto the plane. Granted, they were afraid, but shouldn’t an emotional support animal be a little more stable?
So we waited while the puppies barked and the annoyed passengers around them complained and cussed and demanded. We were moments away from being a viral social media post.
One of the men cursing the most was one row in front of us on the other side of the aisle. He was complaining about the barking several rows ahead of him, not realizing a puppy was right behind him. But that puppy’s owner had taken him out of the carrier and was holding him, so he was quiet.
The flight attendant noticed and told the owner TSA regulations said that the puppy had to stay in the carrier. I got my cellphone out to record the confrontation and become a famous reporter. But it never happened.
Then a couple of ticket agents came on the plane and the pilot came out, and, whether willingly or unwillingly, the passenger with the barker up front deplaned and her friend with the puppy in the lap decided to also.
I wondered the whole trip what happened to them.
Life experiences teach you things. First of all, expect the delay. Secondly, if the layover choice is 37 minutes or three hours and 37 minutes, go for the latter. Thirdly, hope by the time you get there, it’s time to bake cinnamon pretzel bites.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.