7XMOM: Sketchy places are best shared with a BFF

Everyone needs to have an adventure with their high school BFF occasionally.

I had one last weekend I would like to share.

My BFF is Jane. She was my neighbor in the late 60s, and we rode to high school together as she ate strawberry Pop-Tarts, which smelled so good.

Then, condensing 40 years in one paragraph, I married and divorced her brother (she agreed he deserved it), and I always say I got custody of her in the divorce. I was with her when she lost a son and a husband, and she was with me last year when I lost Dawn. We raised our kids together.

And that brings us to Charleston. Her great-nephew is serving a church mission in Charleston, South Carolina, and she wanted to drive down and take him out to dinner. I try not to drive on fast highways and big cities, and she doesn’t mind. She once drove me through Washington, D.C., with a sub sandwich in one hand and her other hand in a bag of chips. I closed my eyes and swore I’d never go north of Richmond again, and she laughed.

But I wanted to go with her, so we took off — two older woman with big drinks and singing to golden oldies. We were later leaving than planned because there is “on time” and “Jane time.” Through the years, I’ve learned to tell her everything is a half an hour earlier than it really is.

She retired recently after being a third-shift ER nurse for 50 years, so her internal clock is forever messed up. I’m a morning person, and she is just getting to sleep at 5 a.m.

I booked two hotel rooms along the highway in North Charleston for us. I chose one of the cheaper ones with not-so-good reviews instead of the $200 ones with better reviews. Never again. It was a sketchy name-brand hotel that is desperately in need of renovation and metal detectors. Sketchy people were in the parking lot right outside our rooms.

I tried to scare them. We were getting in the car to go meet the two missionaries at a Chinese buffet, and I said loudly to her, “Did you remember your police badge?”

She said, “What are you talking about?”

I said, “Oh that’s right. We don’t need our badges. Our big, burly husbands will be here soon.”

She thought I was crazy, and off we went to find protein powder before dinner because that’s what her great-nephew said he needed. Who drives 12 hours round-trip to buy protein powder and take someone out to eat? Jane.

Dinner was great, and the young guys were sweet and good and grateful.

We survived the trip back and headed to our separate rooms to sleep. She sent me a text late that night telling me she was setting her alarm for nine. My early-morning Army daddy would have had 200 miles under his belt by that time. I, of course, woke up at 7 with only Wheat Thins in the room to eat.

But this is where the most interesting experience happens. About 8:30 I walked across the sketchy parking lot to go into the Wendy’s for a chicken biscuit. The door was locked, although the drive-through line was long.

I asked a guy taking the trash out if they were open. He said they opened at 9. I went back, munched a few Wheat Thins, called Jane at 9 to make sure she’s up and went back to Wendy’s at 9:10. The door was still locked. The guy was outside again and I asked him if I could get in. He said he’d ask his boss.

He came back and said I needed to get in the drive-through line — remember I’m on foot — to order. I asked if he could take my order. He huffed and puffed and said, “No. We’re closed. We’re short staffed.”

Well, I thought there was a federal law against walking up in a drive-through line, so I headed dejectedly back to my rapidly diminishing Wheat Thins.

Then the woman in the window called, “Ma’am, ma’am, I’ll take your order.”

So for the first time in my 68 years, I stood behind a car at the drive-through window and ordered. I squelched my fear of someone speeding around the corner and hitting me because the chicken biscuit with honey butter sounded really good. It was.

Well, Jane and I survived the ride home. We saw a lot of sketchy convenience stores too because when you’re old and like big drinks, you stop a lot.

And like Jimmy Cagney told Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca, I told Jane “We’ll always have Charleston.”

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.