7XMOM: So many lost chances to be an Olympic gold medalist

Next I tried gymnastics in elementary school. That skill peaked one day when I was on a trapeze thing and was terrified to let go and jump to the ground. My teacher kept trying to help me, and I kept screaming for her to get away. She later told me my feet were about a foot off the ground. That might have been the day I realized I was afraid of heights.

Moving on to junior high, I was at an Army school with a male gym teacher. As we changed into 18th-century gym clothes in the locker room, he would regularly scream, “Get out here, or I’m coming in.” He wouldn’t last long in this day and age.

I was forced to try impressive stunts on the uneven parallel bars. The result was I fell off of them and bear a scar on my thigh to this day that is a testament of my lack of gymnastic ability. My dreams of gymnastics gold still lie on a gym floor in Baumholder, Germany.

Finally, however, with what Simon Biles has gone through, I realize I was not incompetent, just had the “twisties.”

Then in college to fulfill one stupidly unnecessary phys ed credit, I took a power basketball course. I had never participated in weak basketball. I did my best to stay as far away from the ball as possible, but one day my chance came and I couldn’t avoid it.