7XMOM: So many lost chances to be an Olympic gold medalist

Like the rest of the world, I have been impressed with the level of athleticism and training in the Olympics the past two weeks or so.
I can’t say I’ve been transfixed like some, but maybe it’s just sour grapes that I am not an Olympian when throughout my life I have had my chances. You be the judge of my athletic accomplishments. Do I belong in Toyko or not?
This first example is a little graphic. You’ve been warned. I spent my childhood roller skating with the old-fashioned skates that fit poorly onto your shoes and were tightened with a key. Inevitably when you got up to speed, one of them fell off and you tripped.
But perhaps I could have been a world-class skater except for an unfortunate afternoon in the hot Kansas sun. My sister and I were skating on our neighbor’s patio when I noticed a lawn chair that had collapsed. I skated over to pick it up, tripped when my hands were on the chair arms and sliced off the end of my ring finger.
Seeing blood everywhere, my poor sister skated on one skate — the other one had fallen off — across the street to get my parents. It remains one of my worst childhood memories, and I forever have a different-looking ring finger. There went any interest in an Olympic skating event.
Plus, I am forever in fear of lawn chairs. Try living with that and enjoying a cookout.
Next I tried gymnastics in elementary school. That skill peaked one day when I was on a trapeze thing and was terrified to let go and jump to the ground. My teacher kept trying to help me, and I kept screaming for her to get away. She later told me my feet were about a foot off the ground. That might have been the day I realized I was afraid of heights.
Moving on to junior high, I was at an Army school with a male gym teacher. As we changed into 18th-century gym clothes in the locker room, he would regularly scream, “Get out here, or I’m coming in.” He wouldn’t last long in this day and age.
I was forced to try impressive stunts on the uneven parallel bars. The result was I fell off of them and bear a scar on my thigh to this day that is a testament of my lack of gymnastic ability. My dreams of gymnastics gold still lie on a gym floor in Baumholder, Germany.
Finally, however, with what Simon Biles has gone through, I realize I was not incompetent, just had the “twisties.”
Then in college to fulfill one stupidly unnecessary phys ed credit, I took a power basketball course. I had never participated in weak basketball. I did my best to stay as far away from the ball as possible, but one day my chance came and I couldn’t avoid it.
I somehow wound up with the ball and, amid both teams shouting at me, I raced down the court to make a basket for the other team. Not my finest moment, and the Olympic basketball coaches never called. Another dream dead in another faraway gym.
As a mother I tried again. I had been in the house with sick kids for 10 days when I decided to go out in the yard and play kickball with my boys. On the first play, I rolled the ball toward my oldest son and he kicked it as hard as he could. I reached down to catch it in what I hoped would be a golden moment in my athletic journey, and it hit my ring finger straight on — yes, the same one — and tore up the ligaments.
Luckily, the extreme pain didn’t keep me from quickly taking off my wedding ring. That finger took a year to heal. No Olympic kickball for me.
A few years later, one of my sons kept me out in the yard to teach me how to throw a ball “not like a girl.” Darkness fell, the fireflies even went home and he finally let me go in the house because it was time for ice cream. He gave up, even though during a recent game of kickball at his home with the grandkids, I kicked a grand slam.
I think that was my peak and I should retire. I’m waiting for the Olympic Committee to call me to come get my medal. As long as they don’t want me to sit in a lawn chair, it should all be okay.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.