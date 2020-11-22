7XMOM: So much to still be grateful for

So, yes, I am blessed to have a safe, warm home. I have to worry about eating too much instead of where my next meal will come from. And I live in America, which, despite the problems we are contending with right now, is still the best place on earth to live.

I read a lot of World War II novels and marvel at the resilience and courage of the people in Europe who suffered for so many years, even after the war ended. I find it hard to complain of COVID-19 fatigue after eight months when they suffered for years.

So let’s be grateful for what we do have instead of always complaining about what we lack. I need that constant reminder.

Part 2

On a lighter note, here is a turkey story from my sister, Paulette’s, past that always makes us laugh in the retelling.

Years ago Paulette worked at Brigham Young University and like everyone else got a 14-pound turkey in a box for the holidays. She and her best friend went to the big student center to pick them up. They were walking down long, shiny hall when Paulette dropped the turkey.

In a spontaneous frame of turkey bowling, the turkey hit its mark and knocked two coeds down.